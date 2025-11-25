Chiefs Injury Report: Andy Reid Shares Grim WR Diagnosis After Patrick Mahomes Suffers Double Loss

For the Kansas City Chiefs, every win now feels like a battle of attrition. They may have survived their last game by winning over the Colts on Sunday, 23-20, but the cost is becoming apparent, with a new injury report casting serious doubt on the health of Patrick Mahomes’ top targets.

We got an early hint at where things stand from an estimated injury report shared Monday by writer Nick Jacobs. Two big names popped up: Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice. That’s not how Andy Reid would want to start the week.

Patrick Mahomes showed up with a groin issue but was listed as a full participant. That’s usually coach-speak for he’s going to play, and that’s how it feels for Week 13. Rice, dealing with a hamstring, was limited.

Being limited on the first day of the week isn’t exactly a cause for alarm bells to ring. However, his status will obviously be worth monitoring for the rest of the week.

A little good news: Isiah Pacheco logged another full practice. It’s his second since that knee injury in Week 8 sidelined him for three straight games. Xavier Worthy is still working through that same ankle issue he’s had for a few weeks now. Another limited practice, another reminder he’s not quite right yet.

While the offense is dealing with nagging issues for Mahomes and Rice, the real concern lies in the trenches and with the tight end group. The two players who did not participate at all were guard Trey Smith and tight end Noah Gray. That’s something to circle as the week goes on.

As Ian Rapoport reported, Smith is dealing with both a high- and low-ankle sprain. That combination almost always knocks a lineman out at least a week, and the early expectation is that he’ll miss Thanksgiving against Dallas.

Gray is in concussion protocol after taking a hard shot from Colts corner Kenny Moore II, who drove him violently into the turf. Gray stayed down for a moment before walking off with help, but it was the kind of hit that triggers an immediate shutdown. Barring something unexpected, he won’t play this week.

The Cowboys, though, have problems of their own.

Cowboys’ injury report after Monday

Dallas is coming off a wild, season-defining comeback. Down 21 at the half to Philadelphia, then stringing together stops, scores, and a reminder of what this roster looks like when everything goes right.

But the win didn’t come without losses. Tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him for a stretch. He didn’t practice today and isn’t expected to suit up against the Chiefs. Dallas also listed several starters as non-participants: Osa Odighizuwa (elbow), George Pickens (knee/calf), and KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/illness).

Plenty of others were limited: Jadeveon Clowney (neck), Dante Fowler (shoulder), Malik Hooker (toe/thigh), and Donovan Wilson (neck). The Cowboys did get some better news with Tyler Smith (knee) and Solomon Thomas (calf), who returned as full participants.

Still, the Trey Smith injury looms over this matchup from the Chiefs’ perspective. It gives interior disruptors like Quinnen Williams, Odighizuwa (if he plays), and Kenny Clark a chance to get immediate pressure on Mahomes. And that’s the one thing that reliably slows down this Cowboys offense.

The bad break for Kansas City is the timing. They’re seeing Dallas right as the Cowboys finally look like the team they’ve been trying to become all year. The offense is humming, the defensive front is creating havoc again, and last week they forced the Eagles into eight straight empty drives.

Back in September or early October, Patrick Mahomes might’ve walked into this game and thrown for 30-plus without breaking a sweat. This week feels different.