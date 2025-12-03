brand-logo
Chiefs Injury Report: Big Updates on Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor & More Ahead of Texans Game

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 3, 2025

Chiefs Injury Report: Big Updates on Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor & More Ahead of Texans Game

With the defense experts, Houston Texans, next up, the Kansas City Chiefs have been dealt a massive injury update ahead of the AFC clash. The Chiefs suffered a nail-biting 31-28 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, jeopardizing their playoff hopes. Now, ahead of a must-win game at Arrowhead, Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen shared an injury update on four key players.

Josh Simmons (wrist), Chris Roland-Wallace (back), Jawaan Taylor (tricep), and Trey Smith (ankle) won’t practice for the Chiefs today,” McMullen reported on X. “Simmons had surgery on his wrist and will be placed on IR. Coach said Smith, Taylor, and Roland-Wallace are all making progress.”

This is a developing story…

