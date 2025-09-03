Chiefs Injury Update: Announcement Made on 8 Players Before Andy Reid’s Side Faces Chargers

Finally, it’s time. Two more days, and the Kansas City Chiefs will commence the season with a divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. And with it comes the dreaded moment that fans have been anxiously waiting for, and teams are reluctant to post (to some extent, at least). It’s time for the injury revelations. Eight names revealed by the Chiefs do sound alarming, especially given their already thin wide receivers room against the Chargers, having all hands on deck (almost all).

The winds of Summer haven’t favored the Chiefs as many of their players have reported injuries. At one point in February, even Patrick Mahomes scared the fans after being seen visibly limping out in the second half of the Super Bowl game against the Eagles. Sadly, some of those injuries appear to be extending to Week 1. Rookie Jalen Royals, whom Kansas City picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been in headlines for quite some time. And in the latest Injury Report, only his status has been confirmed.

From the offensive side of the ball, WRs Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (ankle injury) and Royals, TE Jared Wiley, and T Jawaan Taylor are listed with a knee injury. Whereas on the defensive side, DL Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle injury), LBs Drue Tranquill (back injury) and Jack Cochrane, along with CB Kristian Fulton, are listed with a knee injury.

Fortunately, besides Norman-Lott and Royals, all the players participated in the team’s Tuesday and Wednesday practice sessions. As for the defensive lineman, he was seen in limited practice, and the Royals, as expected, did not participate. His status for Friday’s game has been revealed, and it is OUT. This isn’t a surprise since the head coach, Andy Reid, already confirmed earlier this week that the chances of having the Royals ready for opening day are quite slim. As for Norman-Lott, since he sustained the injury in Week 2 of the preseason and still reported to practice with limited participation, he is also likely to expect his name on the Injured Reserve.

On the other side? Los Angeles has two players listed on the injury report: RB Najee Harris with an eye injury and safety Elijah Molden with a knee injury. Both participated in the Tuesday practice session, with Harris participating fully and Molden participating with limited involvement.

Now, as for the Chiefs’ remaining players, the status remains questionable. “Everybody else practiced [and] had a good day today,” Reid said after Tuesday’s practice session. So the chances appear good. Because we’re afraid the Chiefs need it desperately.

Chiefs’ WR room thin, awaiting Marquise Brown

If it were only Brown absent from the receiving room, things would be manageable. But their star No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice is expected to return no sooner than Week 7 due to his suspension, and the rookie Royals’ return timeline still remains blur. So, the room is pretty thin with only Xavier Worthy and veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster. The season hasn’t begun, and they are already short-handed. That’s why Brown’s availability is a necessity.

“He’s done everything,” said head coach Reid when asked about Brown’s status for the upcoming game. “He’s looked good out there running around. Just get in the game and play. As far as practice goes, he’s done everything.” Reid also revealed not being worried about Hollywood and his injury history. He’s a veteran, thus he knows “how to go about it, and I think he should be fine.”

Brown dislocated his shoulder in the first game of the preseason, but it was shortly confirmed that the injury wasn’t serious. Mahomes, with whom the wideout has built an incredible chemistry last season, also addressed his absence, stating that, “We have other guys that can replace him a little bit, but to have that much talent and have a good understanding of what I want … hopefully we’re getting him back sooner rather than later.” Brown not only brings veteran experience to the receiving corps but also carries quality route-running chops. He’s fast enough to run past defenders downfield, forcing the opposing defenses to cover deep passes. Plus, his versatility with Mahomes makes him another dynamic receiving threat and ultimately makes the Chiefs’ offense even tougher to defend.