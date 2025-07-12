Chiefs’ Josh Simmons Confirms Steelers Ties as Patrick Mahomes’ Protector Makes Honest Confession

At family gatherings in San Diego, there were stories about what it really took. Not the fame, but the bruises, the routines, the pain that came after a Sunday game. Josh Simmons‘ mother, raised in a Samoan household built on discipline and faith, made sure he understood the deeper meaning of toughness. And somewhere between those stories and the cultural rhythms of his upbringing, Simmons began to piece together what football could be.

That’s what the Chiefs‘ coaching staff saw when they took Simmons with the 32nd pick in April. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, with 33 bench reps during his Pro Day and a national championship ring from Ohio State, Simmons checked every physical box. But it wasn’t just the strength he inherited. It was the work ethic, shaped in part by those Sunday rituals and island traditions. Everyone is expecting Simmons to be Patrick Mahomes’ long-term protector. And the Chiefs believe they found someone wired for the position.

And if you ask Simmons what shaped that wiring, he doesn’t start with Ohio State or the Combine. He talks about his family. About how football runs deep in it. About how long before he started protecting quarterbacks, he’d already seen what the job required.. On a recent YouTube video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs, the OL confirmed that his uncle is former Steelers fullback Chris Fuamatu‑Maʻafala, a physical force who played seven NFL seasons with Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. “So this is my blood uncle,” Simmons said. “My mom and obviously the people who are in higher-ups in the NFL told me everything I needed to know about him. The stun and shockness of their face kind of said it all.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fuamatu‑Maʻafala rushed for 964 yards, scored 8 TDs, and added 43 receptions for 351 yards in his career. That family legacy didn’t just provide NFL credibility; it shaped Josh Simmons’ mindset. “I remember when I got my first scholarship offer, he was the first one to reach out,” Simmons recalled in that same video. “He told me what it was going to take, what it was going to be like.”

AD

Those weren’t empty words. Coming from someone who lived it, played on Sundays, and fought for yards in a Steelers uniform, they revealed how the dream actually took shape. “That definitely sparked the dream a lot bigger.” Even on college visits, he noticed how coaches responded. “People knew… ‘Oh, that is, we know who that is,'” the OL admitted.

He added, “Even though my last name is Simmons. I want people to know this second last name to me.” Raised by his Samoan side, he describes himself as grounded in family and culture. “We’re very family-oriented in everything we do.” That pride, both in bloodline and in personal sacrifice, follows him onto the field.

And it shows in his tape, zero sacks allowed in 2023 at Ohio State, plus a CFP national title and Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. He’s not just talented; experience, trauma, and tradition have trained him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Simmons is ready to give everything for Patrick Mahomes

For Kansas City, this wasn’t just a luxury pick. Mahomes recorded 36 sacks last season. The need for a dominant, young left tackle was urgent, especially after their Super Bowl LIX loss. Josh Simmons is stepping into a critical role with historical weight.

via Imago February 9, 2025, New Orleans, LA, USA: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 throws while in the grasp of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. New Orleans USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250209_zaf_m67_005 Copyright: xDominickxWilliamsx

While he hasn’t taken full reps yet, his work behind the scenes, rehab, mastering the Chiefs’ complex playbook, and pestering the coaching staff with questions has earned him serious respect. “We felt like he was a true left tackle,” HC Andy Reid told Sports Illustrated. “He’s flexible, so he can play any spot, but particularly the left tackle spot, if and when he can jump in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That flexibility matters. Mahomes is a right-handed quarterback, and the blind side is non-negotiable real estate. The Chiefs know that every week brings another elite edge rusher. Josh Simmons, even post-injury, brings the athleticism and physicality to match.

Jason Kelce, one of the most respected offensive linemen of this generation, has already weighed in. The retired Eagles center compared Simmons’ raw potential to 49ers All-Pro Trent Williams, calling him the “closest thing” to the dominant tackle he’s seen. It’s high praise! And it adds even more weight to the Chiefs’ calculated risk.