Chiefs Know Exact Punishment for Rashee Rice as Andy Reid Prepares Substitute Targets for Patrick Mahomes- Reports

The Kansas City Chiefs are bracing for a 4-to-6 game suspension for wide receiver Rashee Rice, per Albert Breer, but head coach Andy Reid already has contingency plans in place. With Patrick Mahomes ramping up his intensity during training camp, the team isn’t allowing the looming ban to derail their offensive vision. After injuries disrupted last year’s plan to stretch defenses with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs are reloading with depth. JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Jalen Royals are expected to handle slot duties in Rice’s absence, while Tyquan Thornton is earning Mahomes’ trust as a reliable deep threat. At tight end, Noah Gray continues to impress behind Travis Kelce, and rookie Jake Briningstool had flashes before a hamstring issue. With Mahomes leading a laser-focused unit, Kansas City seems well-equipped to weather Rice’s absence and maintain its high-octane attack early in the season.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)