Chiefs’ Latest Injury Report Raises Concerns About Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Four Others Before Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are flying high this season, heading into Week 7 with a perfect 5-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 on October 18. But it might not be smooth sailing this Sunday at Lumen Field, since quite a few key players from the Chiefs roster remained on the team’s injury report after Thursday’s practice.

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According to the Chiefs’ official X account, “Travis Kelce, Cooper McDonald, L’Jarius Sneed, and Brashard Smith were limited in practice today. Jaylon Moore and Rashee Rice did not practice.”

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The Week 7 injury report highlighted that right tackle Jaylon Moore and wide receiver Rashee Rice did not participate in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, while tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Cooper McDonald, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remained limited. Besides them, running back Brashard Smith, who is also dealing with a hamstring, was held to limited on Thursday’s practice.

Although quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Cyrus Allen, and guard Trey Smith still appeared on the report, they fully participated in team practice on Thursday.

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WR Rashee Rice, who sustained a hamstring injury in Week 4, still remains ‘Questionable’ to play this Sunday as lingering issues prevented him from joining practice sessions ahead of their Seahawks clash. Travis Kelce, who tweaked his right ankle in the first quarter of the Week 6 game, is also ‘Questionable’ to play.

After Kelce managed to return to the game and score four receptions for 53 yards on October 18. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid relayed the news that Kelce was going to be okay, albeit with some soreness in his ankle. But at 37 years old, it is still unclear whether the veteran tight end would be cleared this week.

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Although the team has other options at tight end, the possibility of Kelce not playing this weekend has created concern regarding the Chiefs’ offense against last season’s Super Bowl winners.

Mahomes also ended up on the injury report as he continues to manage his ACL injury recovery. However, he has been a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

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Both offensive tackles Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore remained absent from practice on Wednesday. Moore suffered a concussion during the second quarter of the Week 6 Chargers game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After the diagnosis was confirmed, the tackle entered the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Simmons, who had been struggling with a herniated disk in his lower back since August, was put on Injured Reserve again on Thursday, delaying his return.

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On the bright side, the Chiefs could finally see linebacker Cooper McDonald returning from Injured Reserve. The LB, who sustained an injury in Week 1, has been given a designation to return. The front office also waived Cam Jones and moved linebacker Aiden Fisher to the practice squad.

Can the Chiefs Win Against the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks will be a tough opponent for the Chiefs to crack, especially if starters like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice are ruled out. It will be an especially significant game for Kenneth Walker III as the running back returns to Seattle to face off against his former Super Bowl-winning teammates.

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Although Kansas City has a better record (5-0) this season compared to Seattle’s 3-3, the Seahawks remain favorites for winning the Week 7 clash. Kansas City’s primary strength remains its elite championship talent, offensive adaptability under Mahomes, and playmakers like Xavier Worthy stepping into larger roles.

However, with Rice sidelined, the team is facing depleted depth on the offensive line and a lack of reliable pass-catching continuity. Seattle’s defense ranks No. 1 in the league in total yards allowed per game (237.3).

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But the team also has a turnover issue and an offense that struggles with inconsistency related to high-volume passing scripts. Moreover, this team is also dealing with multiple injury concerns.

Linebackers Connor O’Toole (hamstring), Chazz Surratt, and Drake Thomas (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. On the other hand, LB DeMarcus Lawrence (not injury related/resting player, knee), quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow), and LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip) were all limited participants on the day.

So, the game’s outcome could depend largely on how injuries have affected both teams and how HC Reid chooses to handle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.