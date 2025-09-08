Chiefs Legend Holds Andy Reid Accountable for Major Mistake After Chargers Loss

The Chiefs went to halftime in Brazil looking nothing like the dynasty everyone expects them to be. They were trailing by 7 points. And while they traded field goals in the second quarter to keep the scoreline close, the urgency never really showed. For an offense built on Patrick Mahomes’ arm and Andy Reid’s brilliance, the 27-21 loss to the Chargers was another stumble that put the spotlight directly on Reid’s decision-making. And the timing couldn’t be worse.

Kansas City’s next opponent? The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. What made the defeat sting most wasn’t just the sluggish start on offense. But the way Steve Spagnuolo’s usually rock-solid defense got shredded. The Chargers racked up 394 total yards, with Justin Herbert carving them up to the tune of 25-of-34 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

That lack of fire is exactly what former Kansas City tight end Jason Dunn zeroed in on. Breaking down the loss with cohosts Marcus Dash and Teja Dash, Dunn didn’t hold back when it came to Kansas City’s defensive line, highlighting the error committed by Reid. “We got some pushback for that, but I still stand by it—Mike Pennel would’ve given you something more than what I saw tonight. Comparable to Chris Jones, right? But I just didn’t see enough violence inside, handling guards, tackles, and centers like your life depends on it. I didn’t see that.”

It’s not a small claim. Mike Pennel was more than just a rotational piece. He suited up for every game last season, logging seven starts, 25 tackles, and three sacks. A 12-year veteran, he was part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV and LVIII wins, and his release in August shocked plenty of fans. GM Brett Veach defended the move at the time, saying the front office wanted the defensive line “deeper, younger, more athletic.” But in the aftermath of Herbert tearing down the defense, the absence of Pennel’s veteran edge felt like a glaring hole.

For Dunn, the issue was attitude. “When you play defensive tackle, you’ve got to be nasty, dirty. You’ve got to be ready to bite whatever—you’ve got to create chaos. And I didn’t see enough chaos out there. That’s why it enrages me, because I know Mike would’ve given you that.” His words cut deeper when paired with the images of Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill barking at each other on the sideline. The Chiefs needed interior grit, and instead, they watched Herbert stand tall in the pocket. Dunn put it bluntly: “Look, I get it, these are young guys, and you’re waiting for them to step up and get there. But man, if the quarterback is back there making a sandwich, that’s not all right.”

That’s the frustration haunting Reid’s locker room right now. Xavier Worthy left early, penalties stacked up, and the defense let the Chargers dictate the tempo. The defending AFC West champs know every opponent will bring their best against them—and if Kansas City can’t bring that same bite on every snap, the pressure will only grow heavier with Philadelphia looming next week.

Andy Reid puts Chiefs on notice with a bold wake-up call

Friday night in São Paulo felt less like a football game and more like a wake-up call. Andy Reid stood at the podium with the kind of honesty you don’t always hear from a head coach. He didn’t blame the turf, but himself. “I’ve got to make sure that we start faster,” he admitted, confessing his team walked into the fight with no fire. That’s not just a bad start; that’s a crack in the foundation of a dynasty. When the man who built the house admits he forgot to lock the doors, you know something’s off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes echoed the same truth, and his words hit like cold water. “They came out with more energy than we did,” he said, sounding less like a two-time MVP and more like a captain staring at a ship that drifted off course. Sure, Mahomes turned it on in the second half—he always does—but by then Justin Herbert had already carved the defense to pieces. You can’t wait until the third quarter to flip the switch when the other guy’s already running up the score. It’s like showing up late to a gunfight and hoping your reputation keeps you alive.

The Chiefs’ 17-game streak in one-score games? Gone. Reid himself admitted the Chargers “did a better job in that area”—translation: they wanted it more. That’s the part that should scare Kansas City. Because in this league, hunger beats history every single time. Chiefs must know that a dynasty doesn’t fall with one bad night—it falls when the bad habits go unchecked.