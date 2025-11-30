Chiefs Locker Room’s Tension Rises as Patrick Mahomes Frustrated by Penalty Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes' teammates urge accountability amid costly mistakes

Mahomes frustrated as penalties sink season

Kansas City’s playoff hopes fading after repeated misfires

With a 6-6 record after 13 weeks, the AFC West is already gone for the Kansas City Chiefs. And while they are still hopeful for a playoff spot, the pressure is extreme in the Chiefs’ locker room. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a lone warrior for the team this season. But now, before Kansas City hosts the Houston Texans on December 8, DE George Karlaftis sent a powerful message.

“We’ve got to dig deeper, got to do more, got to look at ourselves in the mirror. Now is where this team is going to figure out what we’re made of,” Karlaftis said via Jesse Newell of the Athletic.

This was a clear message to the offensive linemen. In twelve games, the opponents have sacked Patrick Mahomes 27 times for 160 yards. But the Chiefs’ defense has only 22 sacks against the opposing quarterbacks for 90 yards. That results in missed throws and shakes the confidence of their leader as well. However, Center Creed Humphrey requested everyone to put in a collective effort.

“We need to show up and play better,” Humphrey said. “We have the guys to do it. I know we do.”

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith 65 and center Creed Humphrey 52 keep a clean pocket for quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The losses have shown cracks in their locker room. It started when they returned from the bye week. After losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 11, veteran tight end Travis Kelce was in no mood to talk to reporters even after becoming the Chiefs’ all-time touchdown leader. Even this year, he leads the receivers with 59 receptions for 719 receiving yards and five touchdowns. That’s another area that has let down Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs rank second in the league in receiving yards (3,238), but fifth in scoring (23). They have an eight-TD difference to the receiving leaders in scoring, the Los Angeles Rams (30). This has put an added burden on the rushing department, resulting in more errors.

They rank 11th among 32 teams in rushing yards (1,420) and 9th in scoring (13 TDs). As the playoff race gets intense, these matters will divide the locker room even further. Even the quarterback echoed a similar sentiment. He is also surprised at the repeated errors.

Patrick Mahomes is frustrated with mistakes

One year ago, the Chiefs were 12-0 in one-score games. With almost the same players, coaches, and conditions, their 1-6 record in one-score games has now become a major concern because of the repeated penalties. To make things even more concerning for fans, even Patrick Mahomes told his teammates to take accountability.

“That’s the kind of stuff we’ve done all year long,” he said during the post-game press conference after a 31-28 loss in Week 13.

Since their bye week, the Chiefs have had a high penalty count in all three games. They lost 110 yards for ten penalties against the Cowboys, 57 yards for 7 penalties against the Colts, and 69 yards for 10 penalties against the Broncos. Overall, it means 27 penalties, averaging 9 penalties in the last three games after Week 10. That should worry everyone in the building.

As the signal caller pointed out, they have emerged as a team that could win against any defense, but could also lose against any offense. Their 6-6 record is their worst since 2014, and it now threatens to mark 2025 as the first season Patrick Mahomes could miss the playoffs.