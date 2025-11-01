Chiefs Make Announcement on TE as Travis Kelce Leads the Congratulations

The finalists will be announced in January, and the winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors show the week of the Super Bowl. Therefore, Chiefdom, submit your votes now, because the NFL just dropped a special announcement in partnership with USAA.

It’s official Salute to Service ally. Each year, they honor players, coaches, and staff who go the extra mile to support military and veteran communities. And this time, the Kansas City Chiefs have nominated a 26-year-old tight end for this year’s Salute to Service Award.

Yes, we’re talking about Noah Gray, who received a special surprise he never saw coming. And of course, right after the announcement on the team’s official Instagram, Travis Kelce was quick to react.

The video began with Gray being asked about his 28-yard performance against the Raiders. Just as he started to answer, the interviewer suddenly stopped, saying, “Wait a minute, this isn’t working.” That left the tight end confused, as the smile slowly faded from his face. Moments later, a staff member walked in and handed Gray a tablet, which played a pre-recorded message from his colleague at Friends in Service of Heroes.

In the video, Paul Chapa had the honor of announcing Gray as the Chiefs’ nominee for this year’s Salute to Service Award. That’s when Gray realized the prank, as emotion and pride filled his eyes and his teammates’ too. To top it off, Travis Kelce led the way in congratulating him with a heartfelt, saluting comment.

“🫡🫡🫡💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻,” Kelce commented on the post, leading the wave of love from Arrowhead. But he wasn’t alone.

Fellow Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley jumped in with his own message: “My guy 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼.” The locker room energy was all smiles, all pride. Then came another familiar face. Former Super Bowl-winning Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne chimed in, too. “Keep doing great things.”

But this isn’t just a locker room affair. Fans have a role to play as well. They can vote for Gray at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote. The deadline is November 30, with one vote per day per fan. So yes, everyone in red and gold can make sure their guy gets the love he deserves.

But why did the Chiefs choose Gray?

As endorsed by the NFL’s press release, “Noah Gray continues to use his platform to honor, uplift, and connect with U.S. military service members and veterans. His commitment is especially evident through his partnership with Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH), a Kansas City-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting active-duty personnel, reservists, honorably discharged veterans, and their families.”

“Gray’s relationship with FISH began in 2021, following a meeting with members of the organization. The encounter sparked an enduring connection, leading him to provide service dogs and offer adaptive equipment that fosters resilience and independence. Beyond these efforts, Gray has offered his support during the holiday season and stood in solidarity with veterans navigating hardship.”

The finalists will be announced in January, and the winner will be revealed during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors show. So, Chiefdom, start submitting your votes. Back in 2013, former Kansas City Chiefs star Jared Allen received the prestigious Salute to Service Award during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Besides all these, there’s another insight for the Chiefs fans. Gray might follow Travis Kelce’s footsteps soon.

Noah Gray might replace Travis Kelce in the future

While Travis Kelce remains the TE1, his understudy, Gray, might become the next big thing for the Chiefs. With 11 catches for 98 yards, averaging 8.9 per grab, Gray’s been that reliable second option the Chiefs can lean on.

Yeah, it’s true that the Chiefs fans don’t want Kelce to retire soon. But the 36-year-old recently hinted that retirement might be closer than most think.

“We’re cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we’ll be able to do this.”

If that moment comes, Gray could be next in line to carry the torch. He’s already shown the kind of poise and production that the Chiefs can count on in the future. Last year, Gray showed consistency with 437 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 10 starts. As a result, he earned Andy Reid’s trust in a system built on timing and chemistry.

Now, the Chiefs are back to their winning ways after a bumpy start. And if any situation arises, Gray is ready to step up. So, let’s see how the Chiefs line up next week, when they will take on the Buffalo Bills.