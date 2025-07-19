Chiefs Make Major Front Office Decision Amid Rashee Rice Troubles With Special Announcement for Matt Nagy

For a team that’s mastered chaos, the Chiefs still managed to get blindsided this offseason. Well, it all started last year. First came the ACL tear that benched Rashee Rice in Week 4, and he missed the entire season. Now, just days before training camp, Kansas City’s breakout wide receiver is facing something tougher to rehab than a knee – a jail sentence. Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies for his role in a 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas. His future now hangs in legal limbo. His 30-day jail sentence can be served at any time during his five-year probation. The Chiefs have kept him active on the roster with no suspension announced yet.

For context, the guy was clocked at 119 mph in a Lamborghini before slamming into traffic. He’s lucky to be alive – and so is everyone else on that freeway. The Chiefs haven’t made a public comment yet. The league’s still ‘reviewing.’ But make no mistake: this isn’t just noise. Rashee Rice was the second-leading receiver during their last Super Bowl run. He’s not just a depth piece. He’s the guy behind Travis Kelce. But while Rice’s future remains cloudy, Brett Veach has been busy reinforcing the structure around him.

The Chiefs announced a major front office shakeup this week. Mike Bradway and Chris Shea got the nod as assistant general managers – the first major shuffle. Ryne Nutt and Tim Terry both advanced to VP of Player Personnel roles, and Marc Richards steps into the Director of Football Research and Development position. Fresh hires include Dru Grigson, who joins as a Senior College & Pro Scouting Executive, and Sarah Pollack, now part of KC’s data science brain trust. If Brett Veach had a punch card for every personnel exec he’s lost, he’d be one away from a free coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

One by one, Veach’s trusted lieutenants have been poached across the league. Ryan Poles to the Bears. Brandt Tilis to the Panthers. And Mike Borgonzi to the Titans. During the NFL Draft, Veach even joked he’s about one conversation away from accidentally leaking his entire board to three different war rooms. “I joked with the guys that pretty soon it’s just going to be me here by myself in a room because we talk to each other so much all the time that I’m worried about all of us having the exact same draft board.” And while Veach continues to reshuffle his staff to plug the exits and deal with Rashee Rice’s ongoing troubles, one new addition feels more personal than strategic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Nagy’s son joins the team as the Chiefs keep it all in the family

Buried in the list of interns announced this week was a surprise cameo? Brayden Nagy – yes, Matt Nagy’s son – joins as a Player Personnel Intern. It’s a subtle yet pointed announcement from a franchise looking to keep its roots deep and its culture tighter than ever. For Matt Nagy, this is a full circle. The former real estate agent once sat in model homes wondering if football was even worth chasing. It was Brett Veach who called him in 2010 about helping out with the Eagles’ offseason camp.

At the time, Nagy was selling homes Monday through Thursday and coaching high school ball on weekends. “I liked real estate, but I didn’t love it,” he recalled. He took the risk. Andy Reid brought him to Kansas City in 2013 as a QB coach. Then came the head job in Chicago, and finally his return to KC in 2022. Now, he’s calling plays for the defending champs.

And now his son’s in the building, a reminder that sometimes football really is the family business. For a man who once had four kids to support and a tough decision to make, having Brayden around this summer might just lift a little pressure off the old man’s shoulders. The Chiefs may be dealing with Rashee Rice’s off-field headaches, but one thing’s clear: the foundation is being rebuilt – and they’re keeping it in the family.