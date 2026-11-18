Facing instability at wide receiver due to a number of injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Josh Downs via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just before the November 10 deadline. But their roster moves to bolster their offense and add support for quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not end there, especially where practice squad players are concerned.

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According to PFWA member and A to Z Sports editor Charles Goldman’s November 17 X post, the Chiefs have added a couple of new offensive players to their practice squad while removing two others.

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“The Kansas City Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contracts of WR Jacob De Jesus and WR Bub Means,” Goldman wrote. “In corresponding moves, they signed TE John FitzPatrick and RB E.J. Smith to the practice squad.”

E.J. Smith, the son of all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, was re-signed to the practice squad after spending the offseason and training camp with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft. He was, unfortunately, waived by Kansas City on August 31 due to an injury designation. A few days later, he officially reverted to injured reserve and was released with an injury settlement.

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Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick joined the Chiefs after spending two seasons each with the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but spent the better part of his rookie season on injured reserve. Ironically, the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad to increase roster depth after tight end Jared Wiley suffered a potentially season-ending fractured ankle during their Week 10 game against the Falcons.

The Chiefs’ Transactions page also saw offensive tackle Fred Johnson added to the Chiefs’ practice roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup. The offensive lineman was brought in for a workout after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on November 13. Since his waiver was not claimed by any team, he became a free agent and was free to sign with any team of his choice.

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Following a successful workout, Johnson was signed by the Chiefs to their practice squad. The decision to not elevate him to the active roster suggested that the team was still uncertain about the Week 11 availability of tackle Jaylon Moore who is recovering from an ankle injury and guard Trey Smith who is in the league’s concussion protocol. If both remain unavailable, Johnson could either be activated for game-day or signed to the 53-man active roster.

Notably, both wide receivers, Jacob De Jesus and Bub Means, were added to the team’s practice squad on November 4, but were terminated two weeks later. It suggests that Downs joining the active roster has reliably fulfilled the Chiefs’ receiver needs.

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The Chiefs also made a roster change on the other side of the ball by terminating linebacker Cole Christiansen’s contract and re-adding defensive end Jack Pyburn to the practice squad a day after waiving him.

The Chiefs Elevated Marcus Harris to Active Roster

The Chiefs have also made efforts to reinforce their defensive line by elevating defensive tackle Marcus Harris to an active roster contract on November 12. Harris had initially been moved from the practice squad after receiving a standard elevation ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the New York Jets.

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Harris’ active roster contract comes after he was moved up three times via standard elevation. But, according to NFL rules, a player can only receive standard elevation three times in a season. Once a player reaches three elevations, the team must sign them to the active 53-man roster to play them again or choose a different player from the practice squad.

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This gave Kansas City another option to turn to in case defensive tackle Peter Woods, who sustained a neck injury in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos and missed the next two games, remains unavailable to play in Week 11.