Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes’ New Offensive Linchpin to Pressure Rashee Rice & Xavier Worthy After Andy Reid’s Bold Claim

If you’re a wide receiver in Kansas City, your future isn’t in the playbook or your 40 time; it’s in the eyes of No. 15. And if Patrick Mahomes trusts you, you’re eating. If he doesn’t? Better start brushing up on your special teams film, because that’s where you’re headed. That’s how it has always been under Andy Reid, and the WR room knows it. And now, in a camp loaded with big names like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, there’s a rookie quietly working his way into Mahomes’ circle of trust.

And when that happens? Everything changes. Suddenly, that WR depth chart we all thought was set might not be so locked in after all. Andy Reid didn’t exactly play it cool when asked about Jalen Royals.

“He’s catching the football well. He’s strong, looks like the QBs trust him, that’s a big part. As you watch, you see the QBs are going to him and there’s a certain trust they’re developing in that kid. That kinda speaks for itself,” he said. Royals is not just making waves at camp; the man is starting to earn some real reps with Mahomes. And in Kansas City, that means everything.

But what about Rashee Rice? He was solid last season, until his Week 4 injury. 24 catches, 288 yards, and 2 TDs. Although he is “excited” for 2025 and “feels 100%” ready, don’t be surprised if he starts seeing Jalen Royals creeping up behind him, especially on third downs and in key situational looks. Royals has been sharp with those in-breaking routes and knows how to use his frame to win contested balls. That box-out ability? It’s real. And Mahomes is starting to notice.

As for Xavier Worthy, he was expected to break out this season after a positive 2024: 59 catches, 638 yards, 6 TDs. But now? Not so fast. Word is, the coaches are shaking things up. Royals is getting more opportunities in drills. The reps who only went to Rashee or Worthy a few weeks ago. Royals is climbing the Chiefs‘ depth chart, and fast.

The scouts keep raving about Royals’ “visualizer” mindset. The guy just gets the system fast and stays cool when the heat’s on. He’s not the same type of player as Worthy, who’s more of a home-run threat. Royals brings something different: steady hands, smart routes, and clutch timing. That kind of versatility? It’s earning him snaps in the situations where Mahomes doesn’t need a bomb, but trust.

He’s not taking the WR1 spot just yet, obviously. At least not in week 1. Or the WR2 spot for that matter. But he will definitely take up some minutes from Rice’s and Worthy’s playing time. That’s a start, and it goes a long way. And the secret to winning Mahomes’ trust? Royals just revealed it.

Jalen Royals reveals chemistry keys with Mahomes

As good as Royals is, the turning point for him is the chemistry with Mahomes. And Andy Reid’s claim is a testament to that statement. Everything is predicated upon how he clicks with Mahomes. And so far, they’re gelling pretty well. And Jalen Royals wasn’t quiet about it.

“Just leaning on him… me just trusting in him. Definitely that, and just learning from him and doing what he says, honestly,” he said. It’s that two-way reliability that’s turning heads all over the building. Reports out of camp back up everything Reid said. Mahomes is targeting Royals in key drills for a reason. He already trusts the rookie’s hands, feel for the moment, and spot-on timing. That kind of trust doesn’t come easy in KC, and Royals is earning it snap by snap.

So what’s fueling this connection? Mahomes is constantly giving him little nuggets of feedback: where to break on a route, how to adjust the timing, when to slow his pace just a hair. And the key? Royals actually listens and adjusts fast. “In the meeting room, after the meetings. While I’m just out here, he’ll let me know corrections, then after the play and on the sidelines,” he added. You can just see the chemistry building in real time.

And it’s not just Mahomes noticing; other receivers see it too. JuJu Smith-Schuster called Royals “quiet but coachable,” and Xavier Worthy gave him props for how fast he takes coaching and applies it. That’s big. Guys are starting to see Royals operate like a vet in Mahomes’ system, not some fourth-round pick.

And you can see it every day in the training camp. Royals just keeps stacking plays, converting across different routes during 11-on-11s and high-tempo drills. And every catch in traffic? It’s saying something loud without saying a word: Mahomes isn’t forcing the ball to him. He’s choosing him.