Chiefs News: Pressure Builds on Trey Smith to Accept $52M Before It Slips Away

After the Super Bowl loss, the O-line became crucial for KC. Last season, Patrick Mahomes received more sacks than ever before! 36 times… And 6 times in the SB LIX. Yikes! So, it’s a no-brainer that Trey Smith is the man the Chiefs will want to keep if they wish to protect their star quarterback, stepping into the 2025 season. As praised by the fans and his teammates, the Chiefs’ # 65 earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season and logged the fourth-most snaps among right guards. At 26, we are still looking at the prime years of Trey. That makes sense as to why the Chiefs decided to keep Smith on the roster.

They put a franchise tag on the veteran offensive guard. Now, this has been advantageous for Smith. Under the franchise tag, he signed a one-year deal, which is valued at $23.4 million. Since the franchise tag separates positions such as tackle, guard, and center, he is earning a good number and has even become the fourth-highest paid player on the roster. But July 15 is the last day for the franchise. After this, he will continue playing under the same tag and earn a good amount. As the deadline approaches, both the franchise and the player must make a decision soon! And this is whether to sign a long-term deal or on the tag.

Now, turning this deal into a multi-year deal is a problem for the franchise. Without a long-term deal, Smith could be tagged again in 2026 at $28.08 million or become a free agent. “Next year, if they tag him again, he gets a 20% raise. That’s 28.08 million next year. Or he becomes a free agent. So, whatever the Chiefs offer him on a long-term deal between now and next Tuesday, July 15, he has to compare it to the bird in the hand,” Mike Florio said on Pro Football Talk PM.

Another challenge for the Chiefs is to offer enough guaranteed money, likely around $51.48 million over two years, to convince Smith to give up the big short-term payout for long-term security. While Smith is currently playing at his best, Florio suggested that there might have been issues in the future with injuries. And in this case, he seemingly suggested that a long-term contract that will pay him the same value will be more helpful for him.

Well, Chiefs# 65 had made a wise decision last time signing the franchise tag. While T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson sat out the mandatory minicamp, Smith was present for it. Even the Chiefs’ veteran seemingly regretted his own decision after he watched Smith.

Why did Chris Jones praise Trey Smith’s decision to sign the franchise tag?

Chris Jones might have been intrigued by his teammate Smith’s situation. This is because the veteran player himself had gotten into a similar situation, and it didn’t end the way he might have wanted. Back in 2023, Jones held out throughout the entire preseason as he wished to sign a new deal. He was in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract.

He went on to say that he might skip games in an attempt to convince the team to agree. And Jones followed through by not playing in Week 1. As he watched the game from the stands, the Chiefs lost. It became a huge drama until the team finally decided to end it when he signed a lucrative one-year deal with them.

Later, he signed a five-year deal worth $95 million. However, Smith decided to avoid all this drama and chaos. As mentioned, he chose the non-exclusive franchise tag. That is why perhaps Jones was satisfied that Smith didn’t follow in his footsteps. “Trey’s doing the right thing, man. Don’t take no advice from me. I did things a little different. Don’t take no advice from me,” he told KCTV5.

Praising Smith, he further added, “I think the future plans for the Chiefs is to have Trey around. He’s a pivotal part of our offensive line. To have him back out here — he’s superior guard in this league. Could be an All-Pro this year.” And it will remain the same until he signs a new deal with the team.