Chiefs News: Rashee Rice Gives Major Health Update After Sending Emotional Message to America

It’s the dawn of a new age. But before that, Rashee Rice’s 2024 season was the textbook definition of reaching extremes in all categories. He tore his LCL, had surgery after Week 4’s win over the Chargers, then faced the court. Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges—collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The Dallas County District Attorney confirmed a 30-day jail sentence. He also paid over $115,000 in restitution to victims of the March 2024 crash. Between a wrecked knee and wrecked cars, the Chiefs’ young receiver found himself running routes through legal chaos instead of defenses.

A Dallas district court has allowed Rashee Rice to serve his 30-day jail sentence at any time within his five-year probation period. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rice received deferred adjudication, meaning the charges could be dismissed if he completes probation successfully. With the legal storm momentarily behind him, Rice is shifting focus. Now, he’s turned his attention back to football and health.

“I feel 100%. I’m excited to be back out here with the guys,” Rice said during training camp. “Just kind of basically where I left off at. The only thing is get back on the field and continue to have fun doing what I do.” His confidence echoes a return to form following LCL surgery and a year that tested him off the field as much as on it.

His rookie campaign in 2023 showed his value. Rice set franchise rookie records in touchdowns and receptions. He also posted the second-most receiving yards ever by a Chiefs rookie. In the postseason, he exploded with 262 receiving yards, including 130 against Miami, making him the second-most productive rookie in playoff history. Rice was more than a weapon—he became a trusted option for Patrick Mahomes.

That trust runs both ways. “Mahomes’s been very important,” Rice said. “He’s there for me whenever I need him on or off the field. He’s only a call away, and he’s always going to pick up my call, so I got him.” With Mahomes in his corner and his health intact, Rice believes he’s ready for a reset. With pressure mounting, Rice insists the climb starts now.

Rashee Rice turns over a new leaf

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice says he has “completely changed” since the 2024 highway crash that left several injured. The incident, which cost him more than $1 million in restitution, remains a turning point in his young career. Prosecutors said Rice was driving nearly 120 mph, weaving through traffic before triggering the wreck.

Speaking Saturday for the first time at training camp, Rice reflected on the fallout. “You have to learn from things like that,” he said. “I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.” His comments come just months after recovering from knee surgery to repair a torn ligament suffered in Week 4. The 25-year-old has been full-go in camp and is eager to reclaim his role.

Just when training camp was around the corner, Rice made his intentions clear: “We’re deep in depth in the wide receiver group. Also, we’re going to be explosive this year. We’re just excited to put on a show, to be honest. We know it’s gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we’re just waiting patiently.” After missing the 2024 season, he must be eager to get back in the groove, and with a bang.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 talks with wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons on September 22nd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 22 Chiefs at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240922046

Last season, Rice was meant to be a key piece in a receiver room featuring Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy. That plan unraveled quickly. Brown got hurt pretty early in the season. Rice followed his injury and landed on injured reserve. The trio never got the chance to truly click.

Now they’re all healthy. Worthy brings experience. Also, there are expectations from rookie Jalen Royals to put up numbers on the board. Tyquan Thornton has shown promise with a clean slate. JuJu Smith-Schuster adds the veteran presence. With the depth chart taking shape, Rice says he’s ready to lead. “I’m locked in. This is what I do,” he said.

Even Reid is hopeful of a new chapter in Rice’s life. When asked about his performance in training camp, Reid replied, “On the field, he’s just been full speed ahead. No pun intended.” This sure breaks the suspense surrounding the WR, who is now gearing up for a breakout season behind the suspense of an NFL suspension.