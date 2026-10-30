Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Shares Major Update on His Wife Mia After Shooting Incident

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy went through a major ordeal a few months ago when his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot multiple times. Prayers and well-wishes poured in from across the league, and Bieniemy missed a chunk of training camp in August as he flew back to Virginia to be by her side. But his latest update suggests that the dark days are over.

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Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Bieniemy was asked about his wife’s condition. The Chiefs OC revealed that she was recovering well, and even cracked a few jokes about Mia being tired of him hovering around her.

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“She’s doing great. She actually went on a trip this weekend. She was on the wives’ trip,” Bieniemy said. “She was a rock star, obviously. You know, I was just a has-been. So, she’s doing great. I appreciate you asking about her. Her rehab has been going great. So she actually had an opportunity to come out here and hang out, and I’m sure I got on the nerves, too.”

Bieniemy mentioned that Mia’s rehab had progressed well and she was feeling well enough to join the other Chiefs players’ and coaches’ wives on their annual getaway to Seattle, just in time for the team’s Week 7 clash against the Seahawks.

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The positive update comes three months after Mia was allegedly shot by their son, Elijah Bieniemy, in their Loudon County home in Virginia on July 26. Following a domestic dispute, 27-year-old Elijah allegedly shot Mia multiple times, which led her to call emergency services. She was hospitalized in stable condition, and anonymous sources told ESPN that Mia was shot in the arm and chest.

Loudon County police confirmed that a female victim was being treated for “serious” gunshot-related injuries, although they did not disclose her identity.

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Investigators later revealed that Elijah used a Ruger .22‑caliber firearm to shoot his mother in the arm and shoulder, with one of the bullets traveling across her chest. Although she needed surgery, she was expected to make a full recovery.

Elijah was arrested and held without bond at Loudon County Adult Detention Center. According to the Loudon County sheriff’s office, he was charged with “Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Discharge of a Firearm Inside of a Dwelling.”

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Local sources revealed that the public defender who initially represented Elijah Bieniemy claimed that the 27-year-old was suffering from a host of mental illnesses, leading the court to grant the attorney’s motion for competency evaluation. A Sep. 9 update by ESPN revealed that Elijah had been proven competent to stand trial and was due back in court in November. If convicted of all three charges, Eric Bieniemy’s son could face up to 33 years in prison under Virginia law (per USA Today Sports).

While Eric Bieniemy continues to deal with the developing legal situation involving his wife and son, he has serious matters to attend to in his day job after the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive debacle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

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Bieniemy Shoulders Blame After Seahawks Wipe the Floor With the Chiefs

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs faced humiliation last week. In the Week 7 battle involving the last two Super Bowl winners, the defending champs, the Seattle Seahawks, proved why they took the crown from the Chiefs this year, with an emphatic 20-3 victory handing Patrick Mahomes & Co. their first loss of the season.

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Mahomes completed only 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards with a 60.8 QBR, while his counterpart, Sam Darnold, had a 92.0 QBR, completing 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown. The biggest game-changer, however, was the Seahawks’ defense, which pressured Mahomes well, recording seven QB hits, and held Kenneth Walker, the NFL’s leading rusher, to just 36 yards on 14 carries. Moreover, the Chiefs failed to reach the red zone for the first time in Mahomes’ 153 starts.

“They came out there and executed their defense better than we executed our offense,” Eric Bienemy said in Thursday’s press conference. “They played hungrier, they did all the little things the right way. We didn’t. So that’s a lesson to be learned.”

While concluding his presser, Bienemy bluntly stated that the Chiefs had no one but themselves to blame for the loss.

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“I was talking to someone, and I said I wanted to come in here with a sign that read: ‘We got our a** kicked.’ So anytime you ask me a question about that, just refer to that sign. We got our a**** kicked.” … We got to coach better and our guys got to play better,” he added.

With both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton dealing with injuries, rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen saw an expanded role along with Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals during the Seahawks game. Although he played just 16 offensive snaps and recorded one reception for 18 yards, both OC Bieniemy and Chiefs HC Andy Reid have praised Allen for his efforts.

During his Thursday press conference, Bieniemy explained that the Chiefs were trying to put Allen where they would be able to get the best out of him. The OC also made his expectations from the rookie WR clear.

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“And more than anything, we always talk about this. Have a sense of urgency and a sense of purpose in everything that you do because we want you to play hard and we want you to play fast and make the very most of every opportunity,” Bieniemy said. “If you go out there and you make a mistake, make that mistake going 100 miles per hour because ideally nobody’s going to know. And so he’s doing a great job of that. He’ll continue to grow from this experience and the experiences that he’s had in the past.”

The Chiefs’ coaches have high hopes for Allen going into Week 8 against the Broncos, whom they defeated in the 2026 regular-season opener, and the team needs someone to step up in a big way to avoid a second consecutive loss.