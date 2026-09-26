Chiefs Officially Confirm Josh Simmons, Mansoor Delane’s Statuses in Latest Injury Report Before Dolphins Game

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are gunning for a 3-0 regular-season start, have an update on some important players before their Sunday clash with the Miami Dolphins.

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Per the Friday injury report from the team, the Chiefs have ruled out Josh Simmons for the Dolphins game, as was expected. Cornerback Chamarri Conner has been listed as doubtful. But on the bright side, Mansoor Delane, Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, Jaden Hicks, and Patrick Mahomes have not been categorized so far, which means they can be expected to play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

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Josh Simmons’ health has been a talking point in the Chiefs community this season. The left tackle was expected to be a starter on the offensive line this season, and was even living up to that potential. However, ever since hurting his back in the middle of August, Simmons has been away from practice. The injury follows an already short rookie season, in which he missed time due to a family issue and a wrist injury.

In his absence, the Chiefs will be moving forward with rookie Kahlil Benson for the third week in a row, especially after the rookie proved his mettle in the first two games. He has allowed zero sacks in the past two games and six pressures on 86 pass-blocking snaps. Benson posting these numbers, having made the switch to left tackle from right, makes for another impressive achievement. When Simmons returns, he is going to have to compete yet another time for the starting job.

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Mansoor Delane’s return is a very promising update. The Chiefs traded up in the draft to pick him and will finally get to see him resume action against the Dolphins. He aggravated his shoulder injury in his Week 1 debut against the Denver Broncos after intercepting Bo Nix. Delane was cleared to play the Week 2 game, but was still held out as a precaution.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), who were participating on a limited basis this week, are also expected to return. They had been listed as questionable in the previous games’ injury reports, but played in both of them.

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Head coach Andy Reid said Chamarri Conner, who returned to limited practice after a long time of rehabbing a knee injury, will not play in the Dolphins game. However, with his return to practice, Conner could be expected in later games. His return to the secondary will take some load off Alohi Gillman and Jaden Hicks at the back. The duo have played 100% of defensive snaps in the last two games.

Patrick Mahomes knee issue (a focal point of the Chiefs’ entire offseason) doesn’t seem to be a problem, as the star quarterback has done pretty well for himself in the last two games. He said before the season began that he would be wearing a knee brace to manage it, as he had during his final season in college.

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With most of its starting lineup back, Kansas City should have an easy W on the board against the Miami Dolphins, who are 0-2 as of now.

Previewing the Chiefs and Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will face a real threat in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The latter’s offense has come out swinging in the past two games, while the defense was debatable in Week 2. It looks like this is the Chiefs’ game to win, and Miami has to hope for a miracle.

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Patrick Mahomes has a steady target in tight end Travis Kelce, who, at 37, registered 101 receiving yards in nine catches vs. the Colts. He also has two dependable wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, despite both of them coming off their respective injuries.

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However, the Chiefs defense will have to be wary of Miami quarterback Malik Willis, and perhaps the lone bright spot on the roster, RB De’Von Achane. The young running back tallied 74 rushing yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, along with nineteen receiving yards on six catches.

What remains to be seen is whether the rest of the team can build on the already established momentum to rack up another win against their AFC East opponent.