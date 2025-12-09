Chiefs Owner Sends Public Message to Patrick Mahomes’ Family on Personal Announcement

While 2025 might not have been Patrick Mahomes’ year, it marked a fresh and inspiring chapter for Randi Mahomes. First came a dream house, gifted by her children—Patrick, Brittany, and Jackson. Now, she’s taking a brave step into something she’s long been hesitant to face. As Randi shared this deeply personal announcement, overwhelming support poured in from an unexpected source, Chiefs owner Tavia Hunt.

The recent episode of Real Talk with Randi came with a personal announcement. “Everyone knows that my faith is really, really important to me, and God had put it in my heart to start a Bible Study,” announced Randi.

Mother Mahomes got the idea from her new house in Texas. She plans to bring her girlfriends home and have a reading session—starting with Draw the Circle, which “has got [her] through some of the toughest days of her life.” As her Instagram post appeared on Tavia’s feed, she couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“I love this so much!! I love Draw the Circle! I just started his newest book: Gradually Then Suddenly. Excited to hear how God works in and through this!!” commented Tavia.

Randi’s announcement came with special advice for her followers. “If you are waiting for a sign to start something new or to do something that you’re afraid of, this is your sign.”

Mother Mahomes has always been open about her faith, to the point where she considers it her greatest achievement that her children share her dedication to faith. However, praying out loud in front of people always made her uncomfortable, until now. She and her friends have already started praying together, and it has truly been a “blessing.” Interestingly, Randi isn’t the only one from the Mahomes clan to have some exciting news.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime gears up for New Year

Off the field, Patrick Mahomes’ restaurant that he co-owns with his best buddy, Travis Kelce, is going all out for the New Year. On December 31st, 1587 Prime Steakhouse is hosting a big celebration. We’re expecting a night filled with soulful live tunes, a vibrant celebration buzzing with festive energy, and of course, a countdown to ring in 2026.

The restaurant, which has quickly become the go-to place for steak, is already decked out for the holidays in pine and red rose decorations. They have rolled out a special holiday menu for the month, featuring seasonal dishes, including French Onion Soup, Pasta, and Chocolate Pecan Pan.

Imago CA: Netflix s QUARTERBACK Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals L-R Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the Netflix s QUARTERBACK Los Angeles Premiere held at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Los Angeles CA USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xSipaxUSAx Editorial use only sipausa_47296648

Now, if you’ve a fondness for champagne, their premium lineup is truly a chef’s kiss, including Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, and Dom Perignon 2015. There is still time for the celebrations, but 1587 Prime isn’t holding onto the calendar too tightly, as they put their decor throughout December.