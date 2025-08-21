Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes’ Efforts Fail as Kansas City Suffers Worrying Crisis

In Kansas City classrooms, the numbers reveal what words alone can’t soften. Just 23% of third graders read at grade level, less than one in four, far behind the statewide mark of 43%. For educators, it’s not an abstract data point but a daily reality: children falling behind at the very stage when reading is supposed to shift from a skill to the foundation for all learning.

Seven-year-old Julian Munoz knows the challenge all too well. At Crossroads Academy Charter School, reading was once a mountain he couldn’t climb. His father, Gabriel Munoz, recalls, “It seemed like he couldn’t quite understand the rhyme or reason to world and letters put together.” Julian isn’t alone. Over 60 percent of the 240 students at his school require help with reading. Literacy coach Shannon Reasby says, “It breaks my heart that’s our future.”

So, in KC, Patrick Mahomes stood up as a leader far beyond the football field. His 15 and the Mahomies Foundation launched the Read for 15 program in 2020, encouraging kids to read 15 minutes a day for 15 weeks. He tells young readers, “Reading is in every aspect of life. If you’re a quarterback, if you’re a doctor, whatever your dream is, you’re going to have to read.” But even Mahomes’ inspiring efforts have yet to reverse the tide.

Missouri’s state data is stark. The reasons behind this crisis dig deep. Dr. Robin Henderson, chief program officer at School Smart KC, points to a national trend of declining reading scores among 4th graders since 2019. She admits educators “weren’t letting the science guide us in how we do instruction.” That science involves five crucial components: phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. When kids falter in these areas, their future dims.

Shannon Reasby says her students struggle across these components. “They are struggling, they are struggling in many components of reading,” she says. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Dr. Henderson underscores that reading proficiency predicts not only graduation but lifelong outcomes. Shocking research shows that 70 per cent of incarcerated adults cannot read above grade level.

But Patrick Mahomes understands these harsh truths. “The lesson I learned is just being patient and continuing to work hard… Just like playing quarterback, you’re not always going to have success,” Mahomes said during the Kansas City event in March. With programs that include one-on-one tutoring in 40 elementary schools, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is working hard to build a brighter future. Gabriel Munoz sees progress in his son: “He’s improved a lot…he’s going to read just fine.” Yet many kids haven’t reached that milestone yet.

Kansas City literacy crisis: Why local reading rates are falling

Kansas City’s literacy crisis is not just a local problem – it’s a relentless epidemic. With just one in four third graders reading at grade level, educators sound the alarm. Shannon Reasby calls it “absolutely” a crisis. Scores across the nation are falling, but Kansas City’s numbers are troubling even by comparison.

Patrick Mahomes is more than an athlete in this fight. At his Reading Rally hosted at the T-Mobile Center, he spoke to thousands of kids. He reminded them that success demands patience and practice. “I think with reading, it shows you that if you continue to work hard and you continue to be patient with where you’re at, you will get to your ultimate dream, like playing in the NFL,” Mahomes told the crowds. His foundation’s Read for 15 initiative pairs luck with grit, offering books, activities, and prizes to keep kids hooked on reading.

But literacy is the community’s challenge, not just Mahomes’. Educators urge everyone to move beyond blame and ask, ‘How is Kansas City going to step up?’ The answers lie in programs like School Smart KC and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, but wide support is critical. Reading unlocks learning and opportunity – without it, the crisis deepens with each generation.