Chiefs Playoffs Odds & Chances: Are Kansas City Eliminated From Post-Season After Losing AFC West Title

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their seventh game of the 2025 season against the Houston Texans by 20-10. It has put them in a tough spot as they have lost the AFC West title for the first time in the last nine seasons. Their playoff probability has also hit an alarming low after the defeat.

According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, they now have only a 15% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Had they won, it would have been over 50%, but they couldn’t. They have dropped to 10th place in the AFC conference, behind the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Chiefs have a 16% chance of qualifying for the playoffs after dropping to 6-7 after 13 games. Before this loss, they had a 37% chance. But now, they are struggling to get wins.

They were in the game until tight end Travis Kelce made two crucial mistakes. At the 3:44 mark in the fourth quarter, they were behind by seven points. QB Patrick Mahomes did not lose confidence in Kelce even after he dropped the pass on the first play. On the second play, the linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair caught the fumble. The interception ended the crucial drive as the Texans ended their drive with a field goal, which ended the game.

The Chiefs aren’t eliminated from the playoffs yet. But if they lose two more games, they could be out of the playoff race as other teams in the wild card spots have eight or more wins. It’s a cat-and-mouse game now. Even if the Chiefs win all other games, they need other teams to lose their matchups.

