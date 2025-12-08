Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Firmly Pushes Back on Andy Reid’s Comments After Texans Struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans didn’t just rattle their playoff hopes. It began a postgame debate on strategy and accountability between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on going for it on 4th down from their own 31-yard line: ‘I’ll never question the decision to go for it on 4th down,'” as per reporter Rob Collins.

But the conversation afterward wasn’t limited to the mistakes. Mahomes’ refusal to shift blame as the Chiefs’ season tightened around them. Earlier, Reid had taken full responsibility, calling the decisions wrong, as Kansas City had been pretty good on fourth downs before it went the other way.

However, Mahomes refused to point fingers and instead aligned himself with the aggressive mindset that has defined the Chiefs’ identity. His response did not dismiss Reid’s remarks but did serve to push back against any narrative that the quarterback disagreed with the call or believed it cost the Chiefs the game.

The late-game spiral began with a rare decision, as they went for fourth-and-one from their own 31-yard line. Normally, in that scenario, teams line up to try to draw the defense offside, not actually snap the ball. But the Chiefs hiked it, Mahomes rolled right, and his pass fell incomplete.

Six plays later, Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale broke the tie with a five-yard touchdown for a 17–10 Houston advantage.

Minutes later, KC faced fourth down again, and Reid doubled down, believing in Mahomes to convert. Instead, the ball skipped past Rashee Rice for a second consecutive turnover on downs in Chiefs territory.

The Texans had collected only 24 yards of total offense in the entire second half to that point. In an instant, the Chiefs gave them momentum on a platter, and Houston didn’t waste it.

Reid later summarized the sequence in blunt terms.

“Didn’t work out the way we planned. Really, all three of the fourth downs that we missed,” he said.

Reid’s postgame comments represented rare levels of self-criticism from the veteran coach. He acknowledged the decisions “were wrong,” reiterated his confidence in Mahomes, and acknowledged the ripple effect the failed conversions had on field position and momentum.

Mahomes made it clear postgame that he wouldn’t question the call, even as he struggled so thoroughly throughout the night, before wrapping up the day with 14-of-33 passing for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions in one of the worst statistical outings of his career.

Chiefs’ season spirals: Playoff odds plummet after Texans loss

The Chiefs entered a Week 14 matchup already reeling from a 31–28 Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The defeat dropped them to 6–6 and slashed their playoff odds to 35%, per NFL.com’s model. Sunday’s loss to Houston delivered another brutal hit.

The loss was devastating to their postseason aspirations. What could have been a 49% chance with a win went down to just 11% after the game.

The Chiefs were outplayed situationally and out-executed in crunch time, unable to capitalize on key stops. This wasn’t a loss about one decision; it was about a collapsing margin for error.

The Chiefs head back to Arrowhead to play a now-must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers.