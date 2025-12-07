Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Position He’d Play If He Weren’t a Quarterback

Some answers come rehearsed, while others slip out quickly and tell you more than a scouting report ever could. Patrick Mahomes offered a few of those moments this week when he sat down for a rapid-fire Q&A with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The exchange was light, but the details hinted at how the Chiefs‘ star sees himself on the field, away from it, and even in a different role entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The headline came fast. When Brittany asked which position he’d play if he weren’t a quarterback, Mahomes didn’t hesitate. “Receiver,” he said. It was a brief answer, but one fitting for a player who thrives on movement, angles, and improvisation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommunityAmerica Credit Union (@communityamerica_credit_union) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip came as part of a CommunityAmerica Credit Union segment that also included reflections on his younger self. Asked what advice he’d give to his rookie version, Mahomes replied, “To keep believing and keep working hard.”

Their conversation also touched on more personal aspects. When Brittany asked how his teammates would describe him in one word, he said, “Energetic.” He also shared a bucket-list goal: playing on the world’s best golf courses. And when Brittany brought the conversation back to their promotional partner, Mahomes pointed to customer experience. “Definitely just the customer service and making you feel like the most important person in the world,” he said.

The exchange landed on a busy week for Kansas City. The Chiefs enter Sunday night at 6-6, tied to a season that has shifted rapidly from Super Bowl expectations to playoff urgency. Mahomes threw four touchdowns in the Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, yet the team slipped again and now sits third in the AFC West.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Mahomes became the primary target of critics who did not hesitate to blame the poor Chiefs’ display on him. However, in a surprising turn of events, someone unexpected came to his defence.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Durant fires back at Patrick Mahomes critics as Chiefs face critical stretch

Patrick Mahomes has endured heavier seasons on the field. The noise, however, might be at its loudest now. With Kansas City sitting at 6-6 and fighting to stay in the playoff race, every throw, every mistake, and every loss has fueled questions about the Chiefs’ future and Mahomes’ present. One superstar athlete decided he’d heard enough.

Kevin Durant spoke bluntly on Up & Adams, rejecting the idea that Mahomes’ legacy is up for debate. “(Mahomes) could miss the playoffs for the rest of his career, I wouldn’t give a damn… He’s still an all-time great,” Durant said. The Houston Rockets forward didn’t stop there. He pointed to the quarterback’s three championships and pushed back against criticism of Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce. “Come on now,” he added. “Are we really going to question Pat Mahomes…? He’s still an all-time great.”

The message landed with Chiefs fans and with Brittany Mahomes. She responded to the show’s Instagram clip with “Let them know,” backed by applause emojis. Comments quickly echoed the sentiment, calling Durant’s stance overdue support for the Chiefs captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ numbers show production wrapped in scrutiny. He has thrown for 3,238 yards and 22 touchdowns while also posting seven interceptions and a 64.6% completion rate. The turnovers, paired with Kansas City’s inconsistency, have shaped the frustration around a season that once promised more.

Now the Chiefs prepare for a pivotal matchup against the Texans. A loss could drop their playoff chances to 11%, per the NFL. A win bumps them to 49%. The stakes are clear.

And as the pressure builds, Durant’s message hangs in the air, and the quarterback’s legacy remains intact, even if the path ahead is narrowing.