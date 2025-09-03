Chiefs Receiver Shares Grateful Message After Making Feelings Clear on Rashee Rice Suspension

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room is dealing with major uncertainty heading into Week 1. Rashee Rice is suspended until mid-October. Both Hollywood Brown and Jalen Royals are injured, leaving their status unclear. Amidst all this, Hollywood Brown has shared an emotional note, a message about his journey and readiness to contribute.

Hollywood Brown stood before Chiefs media this Wednesday with a noticeable sense of relief. When asked how he was feeling, his answer was short but carried significant weight. “Feeling good. Blessed. Uh, real good,” Brown replied. That positive outlook stems from a strong support system that helped him through a challenging period. He was then asked who supported him the most during his recovery. His answer was heartfelt and revealing. “I mean, last year was tough for me mentally. Um, so this time around, uh, I lean, you know, on my family, on my coaches, um, chaplain, everybody, you know, they was there for me.”

Last season was brutally disappointing for the wide receiver. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City, only to suffer a shoulder injury early in the preseason. He missed most of the year, returning for Week 16 but making a minimal impact. He finished with just 14 catches for 141 yards, including a quiet Super Bowl. The Chiefs saw enough potential to bring him back on another one-year, $7 million deal. They still believe he can be the deep threat Patrick Mahomes needs.

His return to being healthy is perfectly timed. Coach Andy Reid has confirmed Brown is ready for Week 1 with the 2025 season being his chance to rewrite the narrative. He and rookie Xavier Worthy are now poised to be Mahomes’ primary outside targets. His biggest hurdle has always been health. Now that he is feeling good, he can support the Chiefs in their 2025 season campaign to the best of his ability. But not without making his feelings clear on the drama surrounding Rashee Rice.

Hollywood Brown steps up amid a collapsing WR room

The Kansas City Chiefs are embarking on an unprecedented international trip to São Paulo, Brazil, for their Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. While the team prepares for this unique experience, they’ll be doing so without rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals, who was left behind due to his knee injury. This absence compounds an already challenging situation created by Rashee Rice’s suspension.

Royals’ injury particularly stings because the fourth-round rookie from Utah State was seen as the natural fill-in for Rice during his suspension. Royals possesses strong hands, impressive speed, and an elite burst that makes him dangerous with the ball in his hands. His ability to play through contact and create missed tackles would have helped offset Rice’s absence.

Brown understands the situation perfectly. When asked about the extra responsibility facing the receiver group, he remarked, “I mean, we know what we could do. Uh you know, when guys go down, it’s next man up. When I went down, it’s next man up. And that’s our mentality throughout the whole team.” This next-man-up mentality will be tested immediately as Kansas City’s receiving corps now consists of Brown, Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, and Jason Brownlee.

The timeline for Royals’ return remains uncertain, though head coach Andy Reid has suggested the rookie’s recovery might take longer than that of other players dealing with minor preseason injuries. The fact that Kansas City hasn’t placed him on injured reserve suggests they believe he could return relatively soon. Hollywood Brown’s experience and Xavier Worthy’s potential will be tested immediately in Brazil. How this revamped receiving corps performs against the Chargers could set the tone for Kansas City’s early-season prospects while awaiting reinforcements.