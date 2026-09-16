Chiefs Part Ways With Defensive Back Hours After Broncos Victory

Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos ended with a huge win (31-10) for the Arrowhead team, but it also came with concerns about the lack of roster depth following injuries to rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Cooper McDonald. Now, as the Chiefs fill that roster gap, the team’s practice squad is seeing both a departure as well as the return of a familiar face.

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An X post by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, uploaded on September 16, revealed that the Chiefs are releasing defensive back and safety Tanner McCalister.

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“#Chiefs released Tanner McCalister,” Wilson wrote.

The Chiefs added a familiar face (CB Melvin Smith Jr. ) to their practice squad for depth in their secondary. But to create space for the same, they cut ties with McCalister, whose NFL reputation is that of a journeyman in the league.

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His journey with Kansas City has already been quite rocky. Per Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr., the Chiefs signed the defensive back in December 2025 as part of its practice squad before subsequently terminating him in January 2026. He was re-signed again in February to a Reserve/Future contract. The Chiefs’ decision on Monday is leading to McCalister leaving the franchise for the second time.

However, this is not very different from how his NFL career has gone so far. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, McCalister signed with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in three games. He was eventually released in 2024, moving on to sign similar practice squad/reserve deals with the Denver Broncos, where he played three more regular-season games.

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Over the course of his career, McCalister has recorded three total tackles across his NFL career, utilizing his high football IQ and excellent backfield reading ability during his limited playing opportunities.

By releasing the defensive back, the Chiefs have created the space necessary to re-sign Melvin Smith Jr. The cornerback had spent part of last season with the Chiefs before being waived and claimed by the Tennessee Titans.

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Although Smith is yet to make his mark in the NFL, he recorded 168 tackles (including 6.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and one forced fumble) during his college football days. The Chiefs hope Smith’s speed and tracking ability will improve coverage on deep throws.

On the other hand, the team’s quick roster changes may give the impression that Mansoor Delane and Cooper McDonald’s injuries are severe enough to sideline them for weeks. But that may not necessarily be the case.

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NFL Insider Provides Injury Update on Mansoor Delane

Per reports by Heavy, Delane underwent X-rays after Monday’s Chiefs vs. Broncos game to assess the damage caused by his fall during the first quarter. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also posted on X, revealing that the scans had come back negative.

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While his report confirmed that he fell on the shoulder he already injured during camp earlier this year, it gave Chiefs fans hope that the rookie CB would recover with very little time off.

“The belief is Mansoor Delane should miss minimal time with his shoulder injury. Some good news,” Rapoport posted on X.

However, Delane might not be cleared to play during the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, which is where the practice squad depth comes in handy.

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There is no confirmed update on Cooper McDonald’s situation yet. According to head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ medical staff will monitor both injured players’ conditions over the week before making any decisions.

With Delane and McDonald likely out for the Week 2 game, the Chiefs’ backfield will be handled by Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kristian Fulton, and R. Mason Thomas. Cornerback Melvin Smith Jr. and DeShon Singleton remain as practice squad options that Kansas City can utilize on Sunday.