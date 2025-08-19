Chiefs Star’s Strong Message for Taylor Swift After Travis Kelce Makes Big Draft Revelation

Every football fan had one thing on their mind when Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift: “She doesn’t even understand football.” And maybe she didn’t at the time. But if her cameo on the New Heights podcast told us anything, it’s that the billionaire pop icon is now swimming in ball knowledge. Because if you’re freaking out after signing one of the biggest talents in the draft, you know how to spot quality. And the Chiefs star’s reaction? Just two words long, which was all he needed to sum up the scene.

Yeah, in a clip that bounced from New Heights to pretty much every timeline imaginable, Taylor Swift confessed she literally sprinted around her house screaming when the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in 2024. Who could’ve thought she even knew who Worthy was, or that she was glued to her screen for the NFL Draft like us?

Worthy’s reaction when he heard? “That’s crazy.” The second-year speedster just laughed it off and, in his own way, soaked it in. “Aint gonna lie, she is the biggest pop star of this generation, so it’s crazy to have her running around the house screaming we drafted you. That’s tight, that’s what’s up,” he added. Well, that’s one way to play it off casually.

That is more than enough proof that Taylor Swift has insane ball knowledge. And her instant obsession was warranted. Worthy showed up with legit track-star speed, setting the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds, the fastest ever, no asterisk. That number needs zero explanation, whether you’re a film junkie or just a Sunday scroller. So Kansas City did what Kansas City does. They jumped the board to grab him late in Round 1.

If Swift’s freak-out came off like a superfan moonlighting as a scout, the receipts hold up. As a rookie in 2024, Worthy hauled in 59 catches for 638 yards with 6 receiving scores, and even tacked on 3 rushing TDs when Andy Reid dipped into the gadget bag. That’s Year-1 production on a championship-grade offense with real red-zone value. Insane.

Even his very first NFL touch felt like a teaser of what’s ahead: a 21-yard rushing score in Week 1, with Next Gen Stats tagging him at +14 rushing yards over expected. He made it known that he isn’t just a track guy. Kansas uncovered a playmaker.

And yeah, the “fastest-in-class” chatter wasn’t just noise. Next Gen Stats stamped Worthy with a 98 athleticism score. The top mark for 2024 wideouts, a clean little data point that shows why sharp fans (and superstar ones) had him circled from day one. The guy was so good that Kelce couldn’t believe they signed him.

Travis Kelce makes a Swift revelation

Yeah, really. When Taylor Swift told the Kelce brothers she’d gotten “obsessed” with football and actually ran the halls shouting “We drafted Xavier Worthy!” when the deal happened, Travis Kelce couldn’t be less bothered. He laughed that he had to make sure she wasn’t messing around.

“I forget where I was, but you were the first person to tell me that we drafted the fastest man in the draft. I couldn’t believe it either. I’m like, ‘wait, is she right?’ I had to look this up. I’m like, ‘did she get the wrong information here?’ But, yeah, we traded up,” Kelce said. Taylor Swift is keeping up with the football world better than Kelce? That’s crazy.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

And yeah, they did trade up to get him. They moved up to snag Worthy at No. 28 in 2024, and the pick had “perfect fit” written all over it for an attack fueled by spacing, speed, and Mahomes’ trust throws. Taylor’s reaction probably mirrored every Chiefs fan’s reaction on draft night.

And the funny part? Xavier might already be taking up Kelce’s place in Patrick Mahomes‘ circle of trust. Xavier and Mahomes are clicking perfectly in practice. Sports Illustrated‘s Dominic Minchella even noted, “Not to say that Kelce isn’t capable of the workload, but it just might be time to start weaving the attention away from him and make his receptions that much more special. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a strong candidate to take over that type of workload.”

Yeah, expect to see a lot more Xavier Worthy this season. We know Taylor Swift will be watching… and possibly dashing around.