Chiefs to Cut Ties With Second-Round WR as Andy Reid Changes Travis Kelce’s Role – Report

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room used to be a question. Now it’s a race. Rashee Rice (when eligible), Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Nikko Remigio. Names in the locker room are stacking faster than defenders can press them. The speed’s up, the competition’s real, and the margin for error? Gone. And if you’re asking around camp who’s looking expendable, one name keeps slipping into the conversation, Skyy Moore. Andy Reid won’t say it directly. He doesn’t have to. The numbers, the tape, the silence, they all speak louder.

The voices around the team aren’t sugarcoating it anymore. Arrowhead Addict‘s Lyle Graversen didn’t mince words in his report about the 53-man roster projection, “I wasn’t tempted to keep Skyy Moore at all. His days are numbered.” It’s not bitter, it’s business. Moore logged just 43 receptions for 494 yards and 1 TD across 36 career games. In 2024, he played only six games, zero catches, before a core muscle injury ended his season early.

Former Chiefs tight end Jason Dunn echoed a mixed statement a few days back that Andy Reid would give Moore more chances. But he also claimed that they could cut the wideout as well.

ST. JOSEPH, MO – AUGUST 07: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore 24 during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

However, the receiver has packed on some serious muscle and wants to start for the franchise. Their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, has already announced that they will be picking players based on the output they give. He said back in July, “His job is to come in here and compete.” But he also praised the 24-year-old as one of the hardest workers in the room.

In 2022, he was the future. In 2025, he might be forgotten. And that might force another Chiefs hero to step up. While some other factors may also play a huge role.

Andy Reid puts additional responsibility on Travis Kelce

Last year, the Chiefs’ veteran TE failed to win the biggest game of his career. Travis Kelce‘s billionaire musician GF, Taylor Swift, was in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to cheer him on. But they collapsed. Almost everyone thought he would pack up. But Andy Reid suggested he would use him in a limited role.

Now? The responsibility has doubled. The pivot point is Rashee Rice’s legal situation. He pleaded guilty to the Dallas crash. And almost everyone is predicting a suspension. That’s why they have taken a different course. The Mahomes-Kelce bailout blueprint may get used more in September than anyone planned.

On NFL Live (July 18), Ryan Clark put it bluntly, “This team is still going 15–2 no matter who’s on the field… it revolves around Travis Kelce. It revolves around Patrick Mahomes.” That’s the math Andy Reid has always banked on: Mahomes plus Kelce equals answers.

In 2024, even while dealing with injuries and double teams, Kelce led the team in targets and posted 97 catches, 823 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Sure, that’s his lowest yardage total since 201, but it came with more chip blocks, fewer downfield looks, and nearly every defense keying on him. And when it mattered, in January, he turned back into prime Travis. That stage still belongs to him.

In fact, over the last two regular seasons, Kelce has tallied 190 receptions, 1,807 yards, and 8 touchdowns. And that’s not counting the playoffs, where he remains the most productive tight end in league history. No one in NFL history has more postseason catches.

So yes, Andy Reid wanted to throttle Kelce down. Wanted to recalibrate the workload, dial up the rest. But this isn’t a load-managed NBA roster, it’s an NFL juggernaut trying to defend its throne in a league that doesn’t give you breathers. Because as long as Patrick Mahomes is out there spinning magic, Travis Kelce will be right behind him, turning broken plays into backbreaking moments for everyone else.