Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Defends Rashee Rice Despite His Run-Ins With the Law

Kansas City Chiefs‘ WR Rashee Rice is at the receiving end of a possible fine after Kansas City’s game against the Washington Commanders. The WR was called out for unsportsmanlike conduct for hitting the ball against safety Quan Martin’s helmet in week 8. While the Kansas City player argues that the penalty was uncalled for, reports say otherwise. Now, Rice may be facing serious on-field allegations, but there is one teammate who has always believed in the star.

Travis Kelce, in a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, underscored his view of Rice’s character and role on the team.

“I’m just happy to get my guy back out there. He could put this s*** in the f****** past. Rashee is just a good dude. When all this happened, I gave him a shout and let him know, ‘We know who you are as a person. Don’t let the world drag you through and make you through and make you feel like you’re any less of that.’ And he’s one of my favorite people and one of my favorite teammates I have ever had in the building,” Travis Kelce said.

Kelce’s remarks showed more than just friendship. Since the 2023 season, he and Rice have shared a locker room, growing close both on and off the field. Rashee Rice became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable young targets during his rookie season.



A part of the story can be learned from Rice’s previous performance. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games during his rookie season. After that, he had an injury-prone 2024 season in which he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just four games. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2024 season and has been on the bench for 13 months.

“We are about to get the most ferocious version of Rashee Rice,” Travis Kelce added.

His ability to break tackles and dependability in short-yardage situations provided Kansas City’s offense with a vital boost during its Super Bowl run. His return now comes at a crucial time for the passing unit of the Chiefs.

After the League’s suspension, Rice’s on-field turnaround against the Raiders

Rashee Rice caused a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash on a Dallas freeway in March 2024. According to the prosecution, he fled the scene after his Lamborghini caused a chain-reaction crash while traveling at 119 mph.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s incident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted by Saturday’s accident,” he wrote in April on his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After pleading guilty in July 2025 to two third-degree felony charges, the court sentenced Rice to 30 days in jail and five years of deferred probation. Speeding on a highway, causing bodily injury, and an accident involving serious physical injury. In the meantime, he was given a six-game unpaid suspension by the NFL for breaking its personal conduct rules.

Rice returned to game action in Week 7 of 2025 for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. He posted 7 receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-0 victory. In his next game versus the Washington Commanders, he recorded 9 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Across those two games, he amassed 16 receptions for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns.

His steady target volume, trustworthy hands, and finishing instinct in the red zone were the keys to his domination. Rice quickly established himself as a crucial offensive weapon upon his return from suspension and off-field distraction.

Rice’s off-field legal drama and league punishment triggered a dramatic reset. In his first two games back, he responded on the field with productivity. His career could shift from controversy to performance if he continues at this level.