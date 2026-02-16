Chiefs Urged to Make a Move for Super Bowl MVP as Andy Reid Faces Rebuild Issues

Super Bowl MVPs are supposed to cash in with their teams, not hit free agency, but Kenneth Walker III is flipping the script. The running back, whose stellar show earned him the MVP of Super Bowl LX, could part ways with the champions, as both parties haven’t agreed to a new deal yet. Amid the uncertainty, the Kansas City Chiefs are urged to make a move for him during their rebuilding phase.

According to CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles, Kansas City, coming off a rare down season, could be retooling its roster and is actively looking for a premium and experienced running back.

“It’s hard not to include the Chiefs on any list involving running backs,” wrote Pereles recently. “For the second straight season, Kansas City’s backs posted the least explosive rushing rate in the NFL.”

The Super Bowl MVP‘s impressive numbers show how he could solve the Chiefs’ running back headache next season. Walker’s production, over 1,000 rushing yards on a workhorse-like 221 carries last season, is precisely the kind of offensive spark the Chiefs need to fix their running game

The 25-year-old consistently created a headache for the New England Patriots‘ defense in the big game. Walker pierced through the Pats defense, recording 135 yards in the Super Bowl, along with 2 receptions.

The Seahawks picked Walker in the 2022 NFL Draft in the second round. His four-year rookie contract expired at the end of last season. Fresh out of his rookie contract and excellent Super Bowl LX performance, his next NFL contract could be a big upgrade, and his next destination could very well be the Chiefs, who are looking to rebuild their team next season.

Chiefs enter critical roster transition

The Chiefs have entered a transition period because some of their key players are leaving, while others are facing age-related challenges. Last season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade following a dismal 6-11 record. The dismal record signaled an urgent need for a roster overhaul after a decade-long dominance under Andy Reid.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Bryan Cook, and linebacker Leo Chenal are three defensive players set to hit free agency in the offseason, leaving a big defensive void. With the current salary cap space, they are unlikely to be re-signed next season.

The rebuilding issue also stems from the razor-thin roster heading to the offseason. The Chiefs also have a long list of players set to hit free agency this offseason, including several regular starters such as Jaylen Watson and Isiah Pacheco. The team is set to lose talent on both sides of the ball.

Amid this rebuilding crisis, the signing of Kenneth Walker III will be a massive boost for Reid, and he could be a potential upgrade over Isiah Pacheco. After thriving in Seattle’s system alongside Sam Darnold last season, pairing him with a generational talent like Patrick Mahomes could take the Chiefs to the top again.