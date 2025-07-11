Chiefs Veteran Announces Next Career Step Inspired by Travis Kelce Amid Contract Saga

If you thought Kansas City was only popping out football legends, think again. The Chiefs’ locker room is starting to feel less like a roster and more like a red carpet, indeed. And no, it’s not just about Travis Kelce making a cameo in another Netflix Original. Though let’s be honest, that’s probably happening too. There’s another Chiefs legend who’s dipping his toes into a career that has pretty much taken over golf as NFL stars’ retirement hobby.

And this time? It’s Trey Smith. The 320-pound bulldozer on the offensive line, he’s got his eyes on a different kind of stage. And by the looks of it, laying down blocks might not be the only role he’s ready to crush.

It all started when Kay Adams asked Smith if he’d ever consider acting as a career path. “You know my bag is extensive and I might as well add acting into it and that’s something I would definitely love to pursue,” he said, without thinking twice. Now that’s the confidence you want from your right guard—or, action hero. Is it too early to pitch Fast & Furious 12: Pancake Blitz starring Trey Smith and Vin Diesel? Probably not.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

But jokes aside, he isn’t just randomly name-dropping his Hollywood dreams. He’s got a blueprint, and it’s wearing No. 87 just a few lockers down. Travis Kelce has basically become a one-man entertainment empire: FX’s Grotesquerie, Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? All in one year. Mad. And it seems like Kelce is rubbing off on Smith.

The man’s living a double life: tight end by day, Emmy hopeful by night. And it’s not just because of Taylor Swift, the man is legit. Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Christopher McDonald, yep, Shooter McGavin himself gave Kelce some legit props, saying, “He’s surprisingly good.” When Shooter’s impressed, you know it’s real. No wonder the rest of the Chiefs’ locker room is starting to eye a side hustle. Hollywood might need a bigger casting couch.

And Trey? He’s no rookie to a camera, either. He’s already popped up in a State Farm ad alongside Mahomes, looking smooth, confident, and totally at ease. And from initial looks? The man might be built for the spotlight. And let’s be real: if Travis Kelce can host a game show, film a horror series, and still lead the Chiefs in receiving yards (984)? Who’s to say Trey Smith can’t handle pulling guards on Sundays and premier nights on Fridays?

But before all these Hollywood dreams, Smith needs to prioritise a far bigger issue right now.

The contract cloud is looming over Smith

Here’s where it gets interesting: Smith is out of contact after 2025. Moreover, the Chiefs have been getting absolute superstar value for pocket change. Seriously, he’s made just $3.4 million total over four seasons while starting every single game since 2021 and helping protect Mahomes through two Super Bowl runs. That’s not just a bargain; you might as well call it a robbery. And now, with Hollywood calling and that free agency cloud looming? Things are about to get really interesting.

And 2024? That might’ve been his best season yet. He started 17 games and gave up just one sack the entire year. One! PFF backed it up, too. 92.1 pass-blocking efficiency! He was a major reason the Chiefs led the league with the fewest sacks allowed (just 21).

Undoubtedly, his run-blocking has been nasty as ever. Whether it was clearing lanes for Isiah Pacheco or burying edge rushers like they were casting extras in his future Netflix project, he dominated. 2024 was one of those “pay me now or watch me walk” kind of years.

Indeed, the Chiefs haven’t locked him in just yet. GM Brett Veach has already handed out extensions for Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney, so the interior’s been a priority. But with Mahomes’ deal skyrocketing and protection being everything, keeping Trey around should be right at the top of the list.

So yeah, the Hollywood talk might’ve started as a joke, but if the Chiefs don’t act fast? Smith might find himself auditioning in no time. Let’s be honest, Kansas City’s offensive line isn’t just some supporting cast. It’s the reason Mahomes gets to be Mahomes. And no one has done more heavy lifting for less money than Trey Smith. Locking him up should be priority number one.