Chiefs Veteran Reveals His Role in Patrick Mahomes’ Trick Play That Fooled Raiders

Patrick Mahomes’ recent trick play against the Las Vegas Raiders may have convinced fans of his brilliance, but it didn’t happen without the assistance from his teammates. After their flawless victory over the Raiders (31-0), the veteran star Creed Humphrey opened up on how he backed the trick to make it seem real.

While it eventually resulted in stopping the raiders from securing their only touchdown, Humphrey’s role in the trick added another layer of laughter to the overall scene. During a recent press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ veteran star mentioned how he helped Patrick Mahomes in playing the offensive trick.

According to him, the Raiders didn’t seem to quite believe in the quarterback’s trick, but his “poker face” made things happen. “Tried to keep a straight face,” he said.

Further appreciating Mahomes’ idea to initiate the action, he added:

“Pat did a great job with it. I’m glad we executed it well. Yeah, I was just going to stay quiet and try to keep a straight face.”

Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs to a 31-0 sweep of the Raiders as he threw for 3 TDs over 286 yards. The trick play was witnessed during a 4th-and-1 early in the second quarter. Mahomes acutely appeared to abandon the play, screaming “This f**ing never f**ing works,” attempting to sell the idea that they would punt.

But instead of following the call, he snapped the ball, handed it to Kareem Hunt, who picked up the first down while the Raiders’ defense was caught off guard. The deception broke trends on social media as both the opponent and the broadcasters were fooled. However, Mahomes’ post-game reaction to the incident was another fun aspect of the overall story.

Patrick Mahomes draws a fun comparison between his recent trick and State Farm commercials

Patrick Mahomes didn’t back down from dropping another statement on the trick play with a mix of humor. In the post-game press conference after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback acknowledged that the moment was a perfect example of showmanship but also made it clear that the planning and execution belonged to his offensive staff and line.

“I think it comes from all my State Farm commercials. We had talked about doing the hard count and trying to draw the teams offsides… So, I was like, I’m gonna use that as part of my acting to try to get the defense just to relax a little bit,” he said.

Mahomes mentioned his State Farm commercials because the ads often feature him playing up his acting skills and comic timing. It was his way of saying that the playful misdirection he used in the game (pretending to be frustrated before pulling off the surprise) wasn’t quite different from what he does in those commercials.