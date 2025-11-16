Chiefs vs Broncos Injury Report: Josh Simmons’ Status Remains in Doubt as Sean Payton Misses 5 Players

The questions surrounding offensive tackle Josh Simmons’ four-game absence and his availability have continued to heat up. While the Kansas City Chiefs hope for his much-needed return to boost the offense before facing the Denver Broncos, the newest update has only left fans scratching their heads.

While Simmons has been a full participant in the practice, he is listed in the injury report as “not injury related (personal).” He also doesn’t have a game designation. And this raises questions about whether he will be available for Week 11.

If anything, head coach Andy Reid’s update on the OT has added more concerns. When asked about whether Simmons would take up the starting job upon his return, he was skeptical.

“Yeah, we’ll just see,” HC Reid said. “I haven’t even got him out for a practice yet, so let’s see how he’ll jump in and see what he can do and mix it up out there and do… and then we’ll go from there.”

But things aren’t hopeless yet. Simmons has appeared to be healthy. He returned to practice on November 3, just as the Chiefs entered their bye week. Moreover, when the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, was asked about the player’s status on the field, he sounded positive.

“I thought he did well, again, excited that he’s back in the building. But like you said, it’s one practice. keep that going and just see where that goes.”

This is a positive sign for sure. However, his availability for the game remains in doubt until the Chiefs confirm his status. If he doesn’t show up for the game, the team will have to rely on offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.

But the headaches don’t stop there for the Chiefs. Running back Isiah Pacheco is ruled out of the game due to a knee injury he sustained against the Washington Commanders, which also caused him to miss the following game against the Buffalo Bills. There are currently no game statuses listed for guard Trey Smith (back) and tackle Jawaan Taylor, though both were full participants in practice.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been dealing with an ankle injury. He saw limited action in Thursday’s (November 14) practice, but later was a full participant. Defensive tackle George Karlaftis (thumb), safety Jaden Hicks (pectoral), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle) were also listed on the injury report without a game designation.

While the injury report has little hope for the Chiefs, the situation is different on the other side.

The Denver Broncos have ruled out 5 of their players

Just a few weeks ago, the Broncos had a clean injury report and had one of the healthiest rosters, but the situation quickly took a turn. Head coach Sean Payton’s squad will be without five players when they face the Chiefs at Mile High.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is ruled out after being placed on injured reserve. He sustained a foot injury in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. He blamed a hip-drop tackle for the injury and even urged the league to ban it.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss also suffered a hamstring injury in the same game and has been unable to practice this week, ruling him out for Week 11. Tight end Nate Adkins will miss his third game of the season with a knee injury.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II remains sidelined with a pectoral strain that he sustained in Week 10. Linebacker Alex Singleton, who recently underwent surgery to remove a testicular tumor, is also ruled out, with his return timeline still unknown.

With so many key players unavailable, it remains to be seen how the Broncos and Chiefs will match up against each other.