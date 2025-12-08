brand-logo
Chiefs vs Texans Inactives: Patrick Mahomes Suffers Double Blow, DeMeco Ryans’ Defense Dealt Quadruple Loses

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 7, 2025 | 7:10 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the Texans matchup without some key offensive line weapons. Patrick Mahomes might have to accept that he’ll be under pressure all night long tonight, as Kansas City has declared two of their starting tackles inactive.

The Chiefs released the list of inactives for tonight’s matchup, and starting tackles Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor will both be out tonight.

This is a developing story…

