Chiefs vs Texans Inactives: Patrick Mahomes Suffers Double Blow, DeMeco Ryans’ Defense Dealt Quadruple Loses

After coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the Texans matchup without some key offensive line weapons. Patrick Mahomes might have to accept that he’ll be under pressure all night long tonight, as Kansas City has declared two of their starting tackles inactive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chiefs released the list of inactives for tonight’s matchup, and starting tackles Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor will both be out tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…