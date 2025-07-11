Chiefs WR Urges Andy Reid to Change Playbook & Announces Training Camp Plans

Chiefs football is almost back, and so is the deep ball, at least according to Andy Reid. When September hits, Kansas City won’t just be chasing another title. They’ll be chasing redemption after last year’s Super Bowl heartbreak. Patrick Mahomes and the offense have spent all offseason plotting their return to the throne. And whispers out of Arrowhead suggest they’re reviving a weapon they’ve barely touched since Tyreek Hill left town: the explosive downfield attack. But not everyone’s waiting for the regular season to make their case.

One young Chiefs pass-catcher just dropped the clearest hint yet about how this offense needs to change – and he’s not shy about where he fits in. During a recent appearance, Xavier Worthy urged Reid to tweak the playbook. On Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Xavier – the Chiefs’ first-round steal from Texas – didn’t just discuss his role for 2025; he all but handed Andy Reid a blueprint. “I just want to carry over what I did from last year,” Worthy said, his tone hinting at unfinished business. “They started using me a lot underneath… but I could get started over the top.”

And why shouldn’t he? Worthy exploded onto the scene as a rookie, snagging 59 catches, six TDs, and torching the Ravens on his very first NFL touch. Even in the Super Bowl loss, he shattered records with 157 yards, proving he’s no gadget player. But here’s the kicker: Kansas City’s thin receiver room means Worthy isn’t just a weapon now, he’s the weapon.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy before an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Then came the curveball. When Adams asked about punt returns, Worthy flashed a grin, “Oh man, I don’t know. Stay tuned.” Cue the Devin Hester film sessions. “Every time I touch the ball, I’m liable to score,” he warned. Dave Toub’s already schooling him in the art of the return, and Worthy’s soaking it up like a sponge. One thing’s clear: Whether Reid unleashes him deep or lets him loose on special teams, Worthy’s done waiting his turn. The Chiefs’ secret weapon just went public.

Worthy’s not just talking about plays, he’s got a plan. That electric Super Bowl connection with Mahomes? It wasn’t luck. There’s a method coming, one that starts the moment the Chiefs hit training camp.

Andy Reid’s deep ball revival starts with Xavier Worthy

That electric late-season connection between Worthy and Mahomes? It was just the appetizer. “We got it going a little bit at the end of the Super Bowl,” Worthy admitted to Kay Adams, flashing the grin of a player who knows what’s coming next. Now, as the Chiefs prepare to descend on training camp in St. Joseph on July 21, that flicker of chemistry is about to become a full-blown flame.

“We’re going to build it in training camp,” Worthy declared, and Andy Reid’s already set the stage. When the coach told receivers to “get your hamstrings ready” during OTAs, veterans knew what it meant. The Chiefs are bringing back the deep ball, not as an occasional trick play, but as their identity. For Worthy, this is personal. Last season’s glimpses – the 21-yard touchdown on his first NFL touch, the record-breaking Super Bowl performance – were just the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The numbers don’t lie: Mahomes averaged nearly 2 fewer air yards per completion last season than during the Tyreek Hill era. That missing dimension turned Kansas City’s offense from terrifying to manageable. But Worthy’s presence changes everything. “We kind of got that little short rapport going,” he said casually about his late-season rhythm with Mahomes, underselling how rare that chemistry truly is.

Training camp won’t be about learning plays – it’ll be about perfecting the unteachable. Those extra reps after practice, when Worthy and Mahomes work on back-shoulder fades. The silent adjustments when a CB cheats outside. The trust that lets Mahomes throw before Worthy even makes his break. This is why Reid traded up for Worthy. Not just for his 4.21 speed, but for his obsession with details.

When the Chiefs arrive in St. Joseph, they won’t just be preparing for a season. They’ll be rebuilding an entire offensive philosophy around one undeniable truth: With Worthy’s growth, the NFL’s most dangerous deep threat is back in Kansas City.