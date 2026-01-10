Chris Jones Cannot Hide Frustration Over Possible Coach Exit as Downhill Season Continues to Haunt Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story The frustration spills into public view as Chris Jones reacts to yet another possible coaching exit

A season that never finds rhythm now threatens to strip away pieces that once defined Kansas City's edge

With leadership in flux and identity questioned, the Chiefs stand at a crossroads few expected

It’s been a disaster of a year for defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs. With the regular season now over, the DT probably wished that the frustrations still lingering would fade away with time. But with the news of yet another Chiefs coach possibly departing, he couldn’t help but vent.

On Friday, Adam Schefter reported that Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen interviewed with the Washington Commanders for their open defensive coordinator job. Jones saw it and summed it up the only way he could.

“Oh sh!+…….,” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a team that’s lived in January for most of the past decade, this kind of uncertainty isn’t something Jones is used to. But after a 6–11 season that ended without a playoff spot, Andy Reid made it clear that changes were coming. The shakeup has already started.

Earlier in the week, the Chiefs moved on from wide receivers coach Connor Embree, after three seasons marked by drops and no 1,000-yard receiver. On top of that, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy isn’t expected to be back, having already taken interviews for head coaching jobs with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, along with the Arizona Cardinals also on his schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has interviewed for a head coaching role with the Titans. So when Cullen’s name popped up, Jones probably reached his breaking point. Cullen is highly respected as one of the league’s best defensive front teachers. He joined Spagnuolo’s staff in 2022 and helped anchor a run that included three straight Super Bowl trips.

In Cullen’s first two seasons in Kansas City, Chris Jones piled up 24 sacks combined. Even in 2025, during a down year for the team, he still led the Chiefs with seven sacks and remained one of the league’s most productive interior pass rushers since Cullen arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s not just about Jones. The defense, particularly against the run, held together better than most. Kansas City allowed only two 100-yard rushers all season, tied for eighth in the league, and finished ninth overall in rushing defense at 105.7 yards per game. There is a lot of deadwood this team needs to get rid of, but Cullen is definitely not one of them.

The potential loss of a respected coach like Cullen is a symptom of the larger dysfunction that plagued the Chiefs all season. The team’s play-by-play announcer, Mitchell G. Holthus, recently broke down what went wrong for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holthus identifies the pillars of the Chiefs’ breakdown

It’s tough to find many bright spots from this season. The rough parts, though, are easy enough to list. Holthus didn’t mince words, starting his list of failures with the team’s schedule when looking back at what went wrong in 2025.

“It was the logistics of the schedule, throw in Brazil which was a real clunky trip then you throw in a Sunday night on the road, a Monday night on the road all before Columbus day,” he said.

A 10-hour flight to Brazil certainly didn’t help the Chiefs. But that’s the cost of being one of the league’s marquee teams. You get rewarded (or punished) with international games. And still, Kansas City wasn’t alone. The Giants and Lions both faced similarly difficult slates, with opponent win percentages of .574 and .571.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, Holthus turned to the offense’s inconsistency and subsequent injuries.

“Offensively, it was a series of things, never getting into a consistent rhythm, losing Simmons when they did, the injuries…. it was always off,” he added.

It always starts with Patrick Mahomes. In past years, if the game was tight late, fans almost assumed he’d find a way to finish it. That feeling wasn’t there this season. A year ago, the Chiefs were 12–0 in close playoff games. This time around, they went 1–9 in those same situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 31, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches from the sideline in the game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver defeated the Chiefs, 20-13. – ZUMAm67_ 20251231_zaf_m67_019 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

Mahomes finished with 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those numbers aren’t disastrous. But the late-game edge wasn’t the same. And when you talk about inconsistency, it’s hard to pin it all on him. The injuries made things so much worse.

The Arrowhead team lost both starting tackles, Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor, in week 13. Their replacements, Jaylon Moore and Wanya Morris, dealt with their own issues in the weeks that followed, leaving the Chiefs scraping the bottom of the roster. The season ultimately ended with Mahomes tearing his ACL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense couldn’t bail them out either.

“Defensively, the inability at critical times to get teams off the field on 3rd and long. It’s all of those things combined.”

The pass rush was the clearest problem. The Chiefs finished tied for 22nd with 35 sacks and struggled to get steady pressure from anyone besides Chris Jones, who himself had a slow start. Turnovers were an issue, too, with Kansas City tied for 26th at just 14 takeaways.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the coaching staff splinters and the front office faces a crucial offseason, Chris Jones’s simple, frustrated tweet speaks for a fan base bracing for more change. The Chiefs aren’t just rebuilding a roster; they’re trying to salvage a championship culture that appears to be eroding.