Chris Jones’ Clear Message to Tyreek Hill on Chiefs’ Return After WR Issues Statement Post Dolphins Release

The Miami Dolphins have released five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill in a series of roster moves aimed at clearing cap space. Now bound for free agency, Hill is likely to have no shortage of suitors. In fact, one of his old Chiefs teammates has already made it clear he’d welcome a reunion in Kansas City.

“@cheetah it’s ⏰,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wrote on X, tagging Hill.

Jones’ interest is no surprise, considering the two came into the league together in 2016, as Jones was a second-round pick and Hill was a fifth-rounder. They spent half a decade together, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2019, and Jones is well aware of what a fully fit Tyreek Hill can bring to a franchise.

Over the last three years, the Chiefs haven’t had a receiver crossing the 1000-yard mark, which even led to the firing of WRs coach Connor Embree this season. The last wideout to reach that milestone was, ironically, Tyreek Hill, so the easy answer might be to get him back in red and gold.

The current unit didn’t get the job done this season, as Xavier Worthy played through injuries for much of the year and recently had surgery, finishing the year with 532 yards. Rashee Rice missed the early part of the season because of a suspension and ended up with 571 yards, though his off-field controversies nullify his ability on the field.

Hollywood Brown led the room with only 587 yards. They need a healthy WR1, and Jones is hoping a healthy Tyreek Hill can be what he used to be. Earlier this season, a fan posted on X asking if he was the only Chiefs fan who didn’t want Hill back in Kansas City, and the WR responded with “me too, bro,” so a return might not be too likely.

Kansas City sent Hill to Miami in exchange for multiple draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, and in just four years, he ended up becoming the franchise’s most productive receiver, racking up 4,733 yards and two All-Pro selections along the way. Be that as it may, it wasn’t enough to earn a new extension.

Tyreek Hill’s first words post-release

The Dolphins officially released the WR yesterday, and the 31-year-old is staring at free agency for the first time in his career. Add in the fact that he’s coming off a dislocated knee and a torn ACL he suffered during the initial part of the season, and there’s no set timeline for his return.

The Dolphins cutting him outright wasn’t really a surprise when you factor in the injury, along with the financial viability. The team can reportedly save close to $23 million by releasing him, and with more complicated decisions looming, it’s a decision the front office had to make. Still, Hill does not sound too bitter about the release.

“Miami, you have become my home,” he wrote. “But the journey doesn’t stop here… Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this offseason, for the first time, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused.”

It’s clear that he isn’t looking to retire anytime soon, but it will be complicated. He’s set to undergo another knee surgery, and until he passes the physical, no team can sign him. He is 31-years old now, and any knee surgery at this age can be career-threatening, so a team will think thrice before deciding to make a move for him.

Kansas City has already been mentioned because of familiarity, but the Chiefs could just as easily use a draft pick on a younger receiver or pursue a steady veteran option. There are other considerations as well, as Hill entered the league under the shadow of a domestic violence conviction, and during his time in Kansas City, he faced child abuse allegations in 2019.

He hasn’t been suspended yet, but it is something a potential new team will consider before making a move for him.