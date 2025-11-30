Chiefs’ Chris Jones Issues ‘Reality’ Check After Promising Immediate Action From Patrick Mahomes & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs’ playoff hopes teeter after 31-28 Thanksgiving loss, sitting 6-6.

Chris Jones delivers reality check: fight now to close gap to playoffs.

Next up: Texans at Arrowhead, a prime chance to start a real push.

For the Chiefs, the Super Bowl hangover is no longer a theory; it’s a 6-6 reality that has the team on the ropes, and a Kansas player just made this very evident. Something just hasn’t clicked when it mattered. Their Thanksgiving performance dropped playoff chances to about 40%. In the middle of the chaos, Chris Jones has stepped up with a much-needed reality check that every fan wants to hear.

“Your current location is your reality, your desired destination is a possibility,” Jones wrote on threads. “The gap between them is your journey.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The message was clear: the team is struggling, and the situation is real, but the playoffs are still possible…if they fight for it.

The Chiefs’ 31-28 Thanksgiving heartbreaker against the

Cowboys dropped them to third in the AFC West. They are currently behind the 9-2 Broncos and the 7-4 Chargers . Right now, Kansas City is hovering around the No. 9 or 10 seed on the outside, while teams like the Chargers,and Bills (all 7-4) hold the upper hand. With the regular season in its final stretch, Kansas City can be bullied out of a playoff trip.

Catching Denver for the division is basically a long shot, as they are three games ahead and aren’t looking to stop winning anytime soon. That means the Chiefs have to fight for a wild-card spot. But it won’t be easy.

Kansas City has lost to every team currently in the wild-card slots, meaning zero tiebreaker help. But these are the Chiefs we’re talking about. Their players are already eager to turn things around, with a strong message for the fans.

Jones promises to bounce back

Kansas City has to start stacking wins now because it’s a brutally loaded AFC, and even 10 wins might not be enough to punch its ticket. But they’ve promised the Chiefs Kingdom exactly what it wants: a real fight for the playoffs. Even Chris Jones has perfectly put it when asked if this team can rise to the moment with five games left.

“We’ll respond,” Jones said to reporters.

Jones’ response indirectly promised action. Despite the Chiefs having to run the table, there’s still hope for the fans. After those bold words, his recent reality check certainly adds to the motivation in the locker room to win every game.

The defense is finally trending upward, giving up just 19.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been torching opposing defenses. His four-touchdown Thanksgiving game, along with his 22 touchdowns and 73.2 QBR this season, once again proved why he has one of the most gifted arms in football history.

For nine seasons, now his tenth, Jones has been the heartbeat for the defense. His box score might not wow casual fans, but any Chiefs fan knows his impact is massive.

Through 12 games this year, Jones has put up 20 total tackles (10 solos) and 3 sacks. His durability and leadership in the locker room are huge. Since becoming a Chief in 2016, he’s been on the active list for almost every game. He’s been a pulse for the team, and his words would definitely spark something in the locker room.

The Chiefs head home to Arrowhead to face the Texans next, a team whose playoff chances barely edge theirs. A win here gives Kansas City the perfect chance to ignite a serious playoff push.