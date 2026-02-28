Chris Jones Issues Strong Three-Word Message as 2026 Draft Prospect Looks to Surpass Chiefs Star

Chris Jones Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Jones has put up solid performances for the Chiefs in his 10 seasons there.

If the draft prospect wants to surpass him, he has some big stats to tackle.

If the NFL Combine showcase is anything to go by, he might just be on the right track.

Chris Jones isn’t shying away from the “next me” conversation; he has embraced it. And with just three simple words, he made it clear how the Kansas City Chiefs veterans are looking at this new wave of NFL talent. With the Florida defensive tackle making those comments, Jones responded in a way only a confident veteran can.

The Chiefs’ star defensive tackle took to X and kept it short and sweet. He posted, “💪🏾💪🏾 keep at it!”

But this wasn’t just a random motivational post for the young draft class of 2026. Jones’ message came after 2026 draft prospect Caleb Banks openly said he models his game after him and even believes he can eventually surpass him.

“Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) for sure,” Caleb Banks told CBS Sports (as per the Houston Stressans’ X post). “He’s a dog. I feel like we have similar traits. I’m not there yet, but once I reach my ceiling, I’ll pass him up a little bit.”

That’s bold. Instead of taking it as a disrespect, Jones chose to respond encouragingly.

Jones has been the anchor of Kansas City’s defense for nearly a decade, being a three-time Super Bowl winner and seven-time Pro Bowler. With 87.5 sacks, 339 tackles, and an NFL record of 11 consecutive games with a sack, Jones has set the standard that Banks must reach if he hopes to one day pass him.

Banks has already made a serious noise at the 2026 NFL Combine. He recorded the longest wingspan among defensive tackles since 1999. Standing at 6’6 1/4″ and 327 pounds, he wasn’t on many early draft lists, especially after injuries limited him to just three games during the 2025 season.

During his five college seasons, Banks did his best work for Florida, playing in 27 games, making 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. Banks had a shorter stint for Louisville, playing seven games, making 2 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 1 sack.

Now, with his college career behind him and injuries in the rearview, there’s a real possibility that Banks could land with the very team led by the player he looks up to. And if that happens, don’t be surprised if Chris Jones is the first one pushing him to keep getting better.

Caleb Banks’ Combine performance put him on Kansas City’s radar

Caleb Banks made his presence felt at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he may have done enough to shift the conversation around his draft stock completely.

The Florida defensive tackle clearly missed an opportunity to raise his profile in 2025 after being sidelined by a foot injury that ultimately led to surgery.

Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

However, with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and an equally impressive display at the combine, it is safe to say that Banks is taking full advantage of the opportunities that are still available to him to move up draft boards, possibly even reaching the top 10, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs’ ninth overall pick.

For a defensive tackle of his size, Banks’ combine numbers were impressive. He ran a 5.04 in the 40-yard dash at over 320 pounds, recorded a 32-inch vertical leap, and managed a 9’6″ broad jump.

As stated on the official website of the NFL, Banks received a 6.9 prospect grade, putting him under the “will eventually be plus starter” category. This is a very positive outlook for a player returning from an injury.

Of course, several areas need improvement. In the 2025 season, while playing with a foot injury, it looked like Banks had gained weight and wasn’t as explosive as he had looked earlier. He also tends to play with high hips, which can cause him to lose ground against double teams.

If he can play with lower hips, sink them, and display more flexibility against the run, it can be argued that he has a case as one of the top 10 prospects from his class.