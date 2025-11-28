Chris Jones Issues Strong Warning on Chiefs’ Comeback After Going 6–6

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Jones still hopeful of playoff

The Kansas City Chiefs slipped to 6-6 after a tough 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. However, the Chiefs locker room has not lost hope just yet. Despite the disappointing record, defensive tackle Chris Jones hasn’t wavered one bit in his faith in the team and even issued a challenge to the other NFL teams.

When asked about how he thinks the Chiefs will respond to the Week 13 defeat, the 31-year-old defensive tackle believes the team will be able to bounce back.

“We’ll respond,” Jones said via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

He had four tackles against the Cowboys. And he will continue to step up for the Chiefs in the next games to get back on track. Kansas City still has five games left to improve. Much like Jones, quarterback Patrick Mahomes also shares the same sentiment.

He urged the fans and critics to expect their best game ahead in the season as they battle to find a spot in the playoffs.

“I mean, we’re gonna play a lot of good football teams coming up,” Mahomes said. “If we’re going to make the playoffs, we’re going to have to win them all. And that’s got to be the mindset we step into the building when we get back.”

Yes, Mahomes is optimistic about the season, but the Chiefs’ signal-caller was honest about playoff chances. While speaking to the reporters, Mahomes opened up about where his team stands and what it’ll take to keep their postseason dreams alive.

“Our ceiling is playing in the Super Bowl,” he said. “We can beat anybody, but we’ve shown that we can lose to anybody, and so we’ve got to be more consistent. It starts with me being consistent throughout the entire game, not in just big moments.”

The team made several costly mistakes in Week 13, with penalties and questionable coaching decisions limiting their chances to pull out a win. So, despite an impressive performance by Mahomes with 4 touchdowns, the team couldn’t win. The QB admitted that the team must play its best football.

“And we obviously see the last week we have a big win, and then you come here and playing our good football team, and you don’t come to play. And so the ceiling can be what it is, but until you put it on the football field, you won’t be able to go out there and win football games.”

While Mahomes and Jones’ spirits are inspiring, the reality of the Chiefs’ situation is hard to ignore. Another slip-up could bring an end to their playoff push. As per the PFSN Playoff Predictor, their playoff odds have now fallen to 27.1%, while their chances of winning the AFC West have dipped to just 1.7%.

It won’t be an easy one for the Chiefs, who are also dealing with injuries now.

The Chiefs suffered three injuries against the Cowboys

As if the loss wasn’t enough, the team was hit with several injuries. During the second half, both of their starting offensive tackles went down. Tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered an elbow injury.

He was initially listed as questionable. However, hopes for his return quickly vanished after he was ruled out. Tackle Josh Simmons also left the game early after sustaining a wrist injury and did not return.

On top of that, safety Bryan Cook was sidelined with an ankle injury and missed the entire second half. After the game, head coach Andy Reid shared brief updates.

“Alright, got a couple of injuries here. Bryan Cook sprained his right ankle. Jawaan Taylor hurt his right tricep there. Had a strain of that. Josh Simmons hurt his wrist there. So, we’ll have to see how those things recover,” Reid said.

Coach Reid’s update and the uncertainty surrounding these injuries are concerning for the team. They’ll need every player available when they face the Houston Texans, in Week 14.