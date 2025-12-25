Chiefs’ Chris Jones Makes Retirement Announcement Quietly After Learning Clark Hunt & Team’s $1.8 Billion KC Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs' DT Chris Jones confirms his retirement plan amid stadium rebuild

?Kansas City plans $3.3B stadium move to Kansas

Veteran embraces move, reflects on Arrowhead legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs recently confirmed plans to leave their long-time home at Arrowhead Stadium and move across the state line. While weighing in on the move to Kansas, defensive tackle Chris Jones ended up dropping a major update about his future with the Chiefs. Will he be around when Clark Hunt’s team moves to its new home in 2031?

As Jones was speaking to the press ahead of the Christmas Day game, the conversation shifted to the future. And that’s when the player set the record straight about his retirement.

“Whatever they do, that’s 2031. How many years away is that? Five? Yeah, I won’t be playing then, man,” he told the reporters. “I hope I have a seat somewhere in the suite or somewhere wherever they play to build this thing yet.”

From a practical standpoint, Chris Jones’ comment makes sense. The Chiefs have until five years before their lease expires, forcing them to move to the new stadium by 2031. The defensive tackle is currently 31 years old and will turn 37 by then. Additionally, his contract with the Chiefs runs through the 2028 season, making it highly unlikely he would still be on the field at that point.

Despite everything, Jones is fully on board with the move and hopes to be watching future games from a suite instead. At the same time, he didn’t hide his feelings while acknowledging how much the stadium means for everyone.

“There’s a lot of history in that stadium,” he said. “And like Mr. Hunt said, his father was all about evolving. And these fans are loyal. They’ve been loyal since knee-high.”

Further, Jones made his love for Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas clear. He’s “appreciative” regardless of where the team plays in the coming years. If you’re wondering if he’ll return to coach the Chiefs, the answer is no. Jones would limit himself to just training his kids. His comments come on the heels of the team’s big update after being offered a whopping amount.

Chris Jones and team move forward with $1.8 billion offering

The Kansas state officials passed a STAR bill back in mid-June, which received approval within 90 days. Their goal was to fund the Chiefs’ new stadium using future revenue generated by the project itself. That decision paved the way for a massive $3.3 billion development plan that includes far more than just a football stadium. Besides the domed stadium in Wyandotte County, it focused on building a large entertainment district and a new team headquarters and training facility in Johnson County.

While the estimated price of the entire project was $3.3 billion, reports suggest the stadium will cost around $3 billion. According to Hunt, the deal is a public-private partnership, where the state of Kansas would cover roughly 60% of the cost ($1.8 billion) using STAR bonds and revenue from the sports betting fund. Meanwhile, the Hunt family would pay the remaining 40%. Following the announcement, Hunt lauded the vision behind the deal.

“This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt,” he said. “The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world.”

The Chiefs reportedly prefer a site near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for their new home. However, the final location in Wyandotte County hasn’t been finalized at the time of writing. No matter where they go, Chris Jones and other veterans will be cheering them from the sidelines.