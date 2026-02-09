Chris Jones Makes Super Bowl Statement Amid Chiefs Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs just had the worst season in over a decade, watching postseason football from home as the dynasty talks faded to whispers. The defense leaked points, and the offense sputtered long before franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending injury. Basically, everything that could go wrong did. But defensive tackle Chris Jones is already looking at Super Bowl LXI.

“Took a year off; we will be back to it next year!” the defensive tackle fired off on X as Super Bowl LX kicked off between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

It was bold, confident, and classic Jones, especially since he’s been in this exact spot before. When the Chiefs lost the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones tweeted a similar prediction from his couch. The Chiefs then went on to win two straight Super Bowls. So when Chris Jones drops a bold prediction like that, you naturally listen. But the message came across differently this time around.

6-11 is not just a bad year; it’s a wake-up call that no dynasty can rule the league forever. The Chiefs notably went 1-8 in one-score games with an offense lacking explosiveness and their star quarterback out. After that disaster of a season, Jones’ words felt more like a challenge to his teammates and the front office.

To be fair, Jones’ belief in the Chiefs isn’t unfounded. Head coach Andy Reid still calls the shots, and Mahomes is en route to a strong return in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, Jones has earned the right to manifest another Super Bowl ring (he’s been there for three already) But that belief alone won’t fix what broke in 2025. The Chiefs’ 2026 rebuild will determine everything about how the new season pans out.

The road back for Chris Jones & Co. starts in April

Kansas City has the No. 9 overall pick, its highest pick since 2013. That’s not just draft capital; that’s an opportunity to grab a difference-maker. But where could they begin?

The wide receiver room needs an overhaul. Rashee Rice already served a 6-game suspension in the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Now he faces fresh allegations: domestic violence accusations from January 2026 that could trigger additional league discipline. Xavier Worthy played through a bruised shoulder all season and just had surgery. The depth chart is thin, and Mahomes needs new reliable targets.

“Those at the highest levels of the Chiefs organization view pick no. 9 as a premium selection with a near-guaranteed opportunity to acquire a true difference-maker and a franchise pillar,” wrote AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goodman. “They’re specifically looking for a player who can elevate the offense or defense in the same way that No. 15 took the team’s game to new heights.”

The names are there, too. Ohio State’s Carnell Tate plays the size and clutch cards. USC’s Makai Lemon had 1,156 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs with just a 2.8 percent drop rate, eighth nationally in receiving yards. Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne is a versatile runner/receiver/returner who could check all the boxes. And Kansas City isn’t afraid of casting a wide net to get a playmaker.

And then there’s Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end is most likely to reveal his retirement or return ahead of the 2026 draft. If he hangs up his cleats, Mahomes loses his best weapon and security blanket. Houston tight end Tanner Koziol, a natural pass catcher and very similar to Kelce early in his career, could be a third-round answer.

Chris Jones has thrown down the gauntlet. Now, it’s up to Kansas City to pick it up. The blueprint is clear: draft smart, stay healthy, and reload the offense. Whether they’re back in the Super Bowl next February depends on what happens between now and September.