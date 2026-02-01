Chris Jones Rejects NFL Honor as Chiefs Receive Double Pro Bowl News

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chris Jones has become the second Kansas City Chiefs superstar to reject a Pro Bowl invitation, following a similar decision by teammate Travis Kelce just days prior. Instead of making the trip to San Francisco for the Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 3, Kelce is flying to Arizona for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 4. But what led Jones to step back?

“Chiefs DT Chris Jones has opted out of the Pro Bowl,” Farzin Vousoughian reported on X. “He’s been voted to 7 Pro Bowls but has never participated in any of them. The NFL did not pick a replacement for Jones.”

If you had been following Jones closely, you would’ve already seen it coming.

Back in December, he already gave us a hint. While he appreciated the recognition, he also explained that events like the Pro Bowl have never been his thing. For one of football’s most dominant interior defenders, success has always been about Lombardi Trophies, not weekend showcases away from Arrowhead Stadium.

“None of it really matters. I play to win rings, man… it’s never been my goal to make Pro Bowls,” Jones said while speaking to the press.

At the same time, Jones has seen how shaky the selection process can be. Despite regularly ranking among the league’s sack leaders at his position, recognition has not always followed. He even recalled a season with 15.5 sacks that somehow went unnoticed by voters, a reference to 2018 that only strengthened his belief that impact and honors do not always align.

However, things have changed since then. Jones has earned Pro Bowl selections every year afterward. Although he did not post his flashiest numbers in 2025, he remained crucial to the Chiefs’ defense. In 17 games, he recorded 15 solo tackles, 14 assists, and 7.0 sacks, proving his influence went far beyond the stat sheet.

With Chris Jones choosing not to participate, attention naturally shifted to the remaining names representing the Chiefs: Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

The Chiefs got two more Pro Bowl recognitions

While the overall results fell short of expectations in the 2025 season, individual excellence still broke through the noise for the Chiefs. In total, four players earned Pro Bowl nods, even as frustration lingered around Arrowhead Stadium.

Creed Humphrey’s selection carried extra meaning. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod, while Trey Smith picked up his second straight honor.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Humphrey stepped into the lineup immediately and never looked back. By the time 2025 arrived, durability and clean technique already defined his game. Once again, he started every regular-season contest for the fifth year in a row.

Humphrey’s Pro Bowl nod was just one piece of a much larger list of honors. For the second year in a row, he earned First Team All-Pro recognition. It’s an especially rare feat for a centre and certainly a strong reflection of the respect he commands around the league.

He’s also a finalist for the league’s first-ever Protector of the Year Award, an honor designed to spotlight elite offensive linemen whose impact often flies under the radar.

On the other hand, Smith matched that dependability in his own way. During the 2025 campaign, he started all 19 games and controlled the right side of the line with authority.

After confirming Smith’s spot earlier, the team announced Humphrey’s selection to the AFC squad, marking the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career. Even as Chris Jones and Travis Kelce had to step back, Kansas City still walked away with meaningful recognition.