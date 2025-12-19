Chris Jones Reveals Whether Chiefs Will Tank After Coaches Send Clear Message

Essentials Inside The Story DT Chris Jones on the mindset inside Chiefs' locker room after playoff miss

Chiefs set to make an unwanted record this season in Andy Reid era

Coaches echo winning mindset without Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are staring at a rare moment. No playoff math, no late-season chase. So, the noise around the City of Fountains is loud right now. Still, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones revealed they are not buying the idea of shutting it down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While talking to the media, Jones made it clear the season is not being treated as dead weight. He spoke about standards and finishing right.

“Next year is still around the corner. I want to finish strong. Make sure to D-line finish strong with momentum going into next year. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it where we wanted to this year. But, you know, that gives us room to improve next year,” Chris Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, history still carries weight. The Chiefs have not ended a year with a losing record since 2012. That was before Andy Reid arrived. Since then, the silverware has piled up. Seven straight AFC title games, five trips to the Super Bowl (3 won). Therefore, this stretch is about more than pride. It is about protecting the standard that built this run.

Then, Jones pushed the message further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, success is rented every year. Every year you have to go out and earn it. Sometimes in life you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you earn. So, we didn’t earn it this year. So, it gives us an opportunity to finish strong and go into next year with momentum,” Jones added.

That mindset matters. Meanwhile, this season has been messy. Last week summed it up. A 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Another close game that slipped away. Now, the Chiefs head to Nissan Stadium riding three straight defeats. Five defeats in six games. A rough 1-5 road mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, if you think the Chiefs will now let go of this game and get the best draft possible, think again. Draft position is not the focus. After Jones spoke, the Chiefs’ coaches echoed the same priority. Finish strong, and protect the culture.

The Chiefs confirm that it’s not just Chris Jones thinking this way

Speaking on Thursday, the message inside Arrowhead Stadium sounded firm. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shut the door on any tank talk right away. The idea of chasing a higher draft slot never entered the building. Not once. Even with Kansas City sitting around the middle of the board, the focus stays on winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spagnuolo explained why this mindset does not change. “Our guys aren’t built that way,” Spagnuolo said.

“I mean, I don’t think there’s a coach or a player that’s built like that. I know I always say this, if we had a basketball court right out here, and you took any six of the guys in that locker room and said, ‘Go play 3-on-3.’ They would be knocking each other over to win the game, right? Even if there was $1 on the line. That’s just how they’re built. So I don’t think that will change in the game.”

Meanwhile, the offense shares the same approach. Matt Nagy is not treating these weeks like a formality. For him, the next three games matter because the work matters. Fix the mistakes. Clean up the details. Build habits that carry forward. Whatever the future holds, the work still shows up on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the simplest message of all. Special teams coach Dave Toub did not overthink it. He kept it short and honest.

“They’re professional,” Toub said. “They’re gonna come back and do everything in our power to win these last three games.”

So now the spotlight shifts. Patrick Mahomes is sidelined. The safety net is gone. And yet, the standard remains. Let’s see how the Chiefs respond over the final three weeks without their biggest star leading the way.