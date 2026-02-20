Chris Jones Sends Strong Message for ESPN Analyst Suggesting Chiefs to Cut Ties With Travis Kelce

September 14, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 is seen during warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250914_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Jones stepped in and defended his teammate on social media.

Kelce is getting closer to making a call on his future with the Chiefs.

His recent dip in production is amplifying the rumors.

Just when the noise around Travis Kelce’s future at Kansas City couldn’t get any louder, teammate Chris Jones stepped in to silence one prominent ESPN analyst. He hit back on social media with a bold two-word message, responding to a suggestion that the Chiefs part ways with the tight end.

“Shut up,” Chris Jones tweeted on X along with a shushing face emoji in response to SportsCenter’s post.

It featured a clip of ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum sharing his hot take on Travis Kelce, who’ll turn 37 in October. Appearing on SportsCenter, he argued that front offices must prioritize future performances rather than focus on past achievements while making the call. He admitted to making that mistake during his time in the league.

Tannenbaum, who has front-office experience as the former general manager of the Jets (2006-12) and an executive vice president with the Dolphins (2015-18), argued that teams must make these tough calls, and Kelce’s release would make sense.

“Travis Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Tannenbaum continued. “But when you watch him and make an honest, sober evaluation of his 2025 performance, clearly his best days are behind him. We talked about their lack of explosive plays. If I were Kansas City, I would make the right, albeit difficult, decision. Move on from Travis Kelce. Try to get younger, faster, more explosive at the tight end position.”

What turned the debate into a true offseason storyline is that Kelce’s contract has now officially expired, forcing the Chiefs to decide whether to re-sign a franchise icon or let him weigh retirement for the first time in his 13-year career.

Tannenbaum’s argument hinges on Kelce’s recent production, which has seen a noticeable dip. After a dominant run of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, his numbers have tapered off, with the 2024 campaign marking his lowest output (823 receiving yards and three touchdowns) since his rookie year.

While 2025 brought a modest bounce-back, the stat line still reflected a player no longer operating in his statistical prime. Kelce appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 76 catches on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns, solid production, but far removed from his peak dominance. He also logged five fumbles, an area that drew quiet concern during stretches of the season.

Still, those numbers don’t tell the full story.

Even as defenses focused heavily on him, Kelce remained a critical third-down option and a constant matchup problem, continuing to pull coverage that opened space for Kansas City’s younger receivers. Inside the locker room, his value clearly extends well beyond the box score, something Jones’ reaction made impossible to miss.

Although he slightly improved this past season, Kelce has said the team’s performance left a “sour taste” in his mouth. After their final game of the season, Chris Jones was still not buying into the retirement rumors.

“This year was a tricky year for us. I got faith in my dawg coming back,” he told reporters, though he stopped short of guaranteeing Kelce’s return. While there’s still no official confirmation, Travis Kelce’s recent remarks may delight Kansas City fans.

Travis Kelce’s response to Bieniemy’s return sparks optimism

Travis Kelce entered Super Bowl LIX knowing he would soon face a major career decision. A year later, he faces a major decision about his career. So far, he has remained non-committal about returning for another season with Andy Reid’s team, and a decision is expected later this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs reportedly want him back. And recently, Kelce’s own message about the hiring of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator sparked hopes.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy.”

While he didn’t explicitly confirm anything, it’s still a development worth noting. Eric Bieniemy has replaced Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator, returning to Kansas City after his successful 2018–2022 stint in the role. Kelce and the Chiefs are reportedly in communication about a possible return. A final decision on his future is expected later this offseason.

Kelce has reached the end of his current contract and would need a new deal to return. At the same time, Kansas City is projected to be roughly $50–60 million over the 2026 salary cap, so the front office will need to restructure contracts and create space before making any move. With offseason discussions expected, a clearer decision on Kelce’s future should emerge soon.