Chris Jones Sends Strong Request to Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE Makes Retirement Plans Clear

There have been whispers around the Chiefdom that Travis Kelce, 36, will retire after this season. Because of that, many believe the Christmas night game at Arrowhead Stadium could be his final home appearance in the City of Fountains. It feels emotional. It feels heavy. And for the Kansas City Chiefs, it feels real. Yet, his teammate Chris Jones is not ready to accept that ending.

So, when Jones spoke to the media, the moment turned personal. He addressed the idea of this being Kelce’s last ride at Arrowhead. And then he made his request clear.

“Damn, man. We’ve been through so much together. I hope he gives it one more year, just one more year.”

Meanwhile, Chris Jones was not alone in that feeling. Quarterback Chris Oladokun echoed the same tone.

“Hopefully, it’s not Travis’ last year, but he’ll make that decision in the offseason. And obviously, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom would love to have him back.” Oladokun said.

Then he added what many believe. “The game loves and needs Trav, so we’ll see; he’ll make that decision.”

Still, reality matters. This season has been quieter by Kelce standards. He has had 73 catches for 839 yards and has scored 5 touchdowns in 16 games.

However, even if he walks away now, the résumé is untouched. He would leave as the most dominant receiving tight end the league has ever seen.

Kelce owns seven seasons with 1,000 yards. No tight end has done it consecutively like him. On top of that, his playoff work stands alone. 174 postseason catches. 2,039 postseason yards. Both are records.

Meanwhile, Kelce has not avoided the topic. Recently, the star tight end opened up about how retirement is on his mind.

Travis Kelce opens up about retirement decision

Before the Christmas game, Travis Kelce chose reflection over noise. He sat down with Tony Gonzalez for NFL on Prime. Two tight end legends. It was like two friends talking football and life, with Arrowhead Stadium looming in the background.

There, Gonzalez went straight to the question everyone in the chiefdom has been asking. What comes next? Kelce did not dodge it.

“You know, that’s a good question, man,” Kelce said.

After that, Kelce opened up even more. He explained where his head really is right now.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers. I think, obviously, the way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth, I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me,” Kelce added.

Still, the door stayed open. And that mattered. Kelce made sure to say it out loud.

“I’ve got to hope that, you know, if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. So it’s a two-way street on that, but at the same time,” he said. That line gave fans reason to breathe.

Finally, Kelce brought it back to now. To football. To the people who matter most.

“Man, I am, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got, and go out there and do it with some of that flair that you said I play with.”

Right now, nothing is decided. For now, the silver helmet stays on. And Arrowhead waits.