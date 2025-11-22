Chris Jones Sends 3-Word Message to Player the Chiefs Rejected After He Pushed for the Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs’ pass rush has been an issue all year, and no one knows it better than Chris Jones. Even in a season where he hasn’t quite looked like himself, Jones has been pushing for help. That’s why he spoke up about bringing back defensive tackle Khalen Saunders after Jacksonville cut him loose. Kansas City didn’t make the move, and now Saunders has signed with the Jets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jones had a three-word message for the DT.

“My brotha brotha🤞🏾,” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it wasn’t a one-sided thing. Saunders made it clear he wanted a reunion, too.

““Sorry yall, i tried. 🤷🏾‍♂️ If only the fans were the front office. Maybe one day tho who knows,” Saunders posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, he didn’t mention which team he was referring to, but the fans were quick to figure it out. There’s history here. Saunders was a 2019 draft pick and won two Super Bowls alongside Jones in Kansas City. He left for New Orleans on a three-year deal in 2023, then was traded to Jacksonville this summer as depth. He played only two games (Weeks 1 and 10) for the Jaguars before being released.

Just a little over a week ago, Chris Jones publicly admitted his desire to see Saunders wear the red again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Gotta get my brother back… Hopefully, he’s one of those guys that we can get back in the system,” Jones said little more than a week ago.

Well, it looks like the Chiefs’ front office didn’t listen to him.

It’s surprising, considering their situation. Kansas City already lost Omarr Norman-Lott for the season due to a torn ACL, and realistically, until 2026. Outside of Chris Jones, the interior group leans heavily on older veterans who don’t bring a ton of versatility. Adding Saunders would’ve carried almost no downside.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Chiefs hesitated, the New York Jets saw an opportunity and capitalized, securing a player they desperately needed.

The Jets add a much-needed reinforcement

The Jets have churned through defensive tackles all year, and most of that movement has been players heading out, not coming in. On Monday, they finally addressed the hole by signing a two-time Super Bowl champion who knows his way around the trenches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Quinnen Williams to Dallas was a stunner, but the Jets walked away with a strong return. Even so, losing a player of his caliber left a clear void inside. They’ve now plugged it with a familiar face to Chiefs fans, and it was a low-risk, high-reward proposition.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Feb 8, 2023 Scottsdale, AZ, USA Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders 99 answers questions from the media during team availability at Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch. Scottsdale Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCherylxEvansx 20230204_anw_kp9_112

This is a pretty young roster, so, adding a steady veteran presence matters. Saunders is pushing 30 and has seven seasons behind him, with enough experience to help settle a locker room that’s been through its share of turbulence.

Saunders offers a different dimension to the Jets’ interior line, providing the consistent pocket-pushing presence that Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs don’t specialize in.

And not just size, though, at 324-lbs, he’s plenty of that. He’s also surprisingly explosive. Last year, he picked off Patrick Mahomes and turned upfield like a tight end. Per Next Gen Stats, Saunders hit 15.79 mph on that 36-yard return.

That was the third fastest speed recorded by any ball carrier over 320 pounds since 2016. Whether he ends up reviving his value in New York or carving out a long-term place in their rotation, he fills a need that’s been sitting unaddressed for a while now.