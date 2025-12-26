Chris Jones Takes Blame For Concerning Chiefs Trend After Making Retirement Request to Travis Kelce

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Jones owns late offsides that flipped Chiefs’ Broncos loss

Fourth-and-2 penalty hands Denver decisive points in final minutes

Rising Chiefs penalties intensify scrutiny amid season-long collapse

One crucial mistake in the fourth quarter summed up a season of frustration for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the man at the center of it, defensive tackle Chris Jones, isn’t shying away from the consequences. For a team defined by clutch plays, a single penalty flag is now summarizing a season of uncharacteristic mistakes for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jones is putting his hand up.

“I know, I could have saved us four points,” said Chris Jones during the post-game press conference, via KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson. “I felt like the guard moved, but, critical situation. I gotta be better. I’m beating myself after that one, so close.”

With 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the KC Chiefs and the Denver Broncos were tied 13-13. It was the Broncos’ possession, and they were on the 4th-and-2. With each team in its formation, jersey no. 95’s (Jones) neutral zone infraction at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line flipped a fourth-and-2 into first-and-goal, swinging expected points massively in Denver’s favor. Instead of forcing a stop or settling for three, Kansas City handed the Broncos four decisive points, exactly the margin Jones later pointed to as the difference in a game that slipped away. From there on, the Chiefs’ hopes crumbled as they went on to lose the game 20-13.

The Chiefs have been notoriously giving up yards in 2025 through false starts. Prior to the Broncos game, they had registered 17 false starts, and now Chris Jones also joined the notoriety list, to the ever-increasing penalty list. After being flagged for just 87 penalties in 2022, Kansas City saw that number spike to 190 combined across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Now, with 112 penalties already by Week 16 this year, mistakes like Chris Jones’ costly offsides against Denver feel like a growing concern at the worst possible time.

Jones registered two tackles and one sack in Week 17. This was only one of the five sacks this season, compared to the double-digit sacks he achieved in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, he had 37 tackles and 5 sacks to his name. While everyone thought it was his worst season, he seemed to have hit new lows in 2025. While the number of sacks remains the same, he’s only managed 26 tackles, with one game remaining. And now, this penalty just rubs salt in his wounds.

Penalties have been a trend, not just for Jones but for the franchise as a whole. With their struggles this year, this fact becomes difficult to look away from. To make things worse, rumors are circulating around their star players as well. However, the defensive tackle has a message for one of these stars. Amid taking the blame for the Chiefs’ 10th loss of the season, Jones had a heartfelt request for Travis Kelce.

Chris Jones wants Travis Kelce to keep playing beside him

Since the beginning of the 2025 season, there have been rumors that it could be Travis Kelce’s final year in the NFL. As the season progressed, the rumors started to take a serious shape. Even former American safety Ryan Clark believed it to be the perfect time for him to retire. However, Chris Jones has other ideas. He does not want Travis Kelce to give up.

“Damn, man,” said Chris Jones during the post-game press conference, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “We’ve been through so much together. I hope he gives it one more year, just one more year.”

Since getting drafted in 2016, the seven-time Pro Bowler has been playing with Kelce. Jones has a good bond with the “fierce competitor,” and does not want Kelce to go out after this devastating season.

The Kansas City fans are not familiar with seeing such an atypical season, especially in the last decade. Not only is it their worst season, but everything seems to be going wrong for them. The team is facing numerous issues: a 6-10 record, Travis Kelce’s retirement speculations, Patrick Mahomes’ ACL injury, and now the costly penalty in the Broncos game.

The Chiefs will face the Raiders in Week 18. On the road, they will want to prove their mettle against the struggling Raiders and finish the season on a high note. With speculation of Kelce having already played his last game at Arrowhead running high, it remains to be seen whether TE hangs up his cleats or fulfills Jones’ request.