Chiefs’ Chris Oladokun Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Gesture After Titans Game Amid Gardner Minshew’s Injury

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:32 PM EST

Chiefs' Chris Oladokun Reveals Patrick Mahomes' Gesture After Titans Game Amid Gardner Minshew's Injury

By Utsav Jain

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:32 PM EST

The Kansas City Chiefs’ nightmare season continued in Week 16 as they fell 26-9 to the Tennessee Titans. To add to this defeat, KC has also lost its backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, to a knee injury that is feared to be a torn ACL, the same injury that derailed franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ season in Week 15. Now, it’s Chris Oladokun’s ship to steer, and Mahomes is intent on supporting the quarterback any way he can.

“Chris Oladokun said he checked his phone after the game, and the first text he saw was from Patrick Mahomes,” reports the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

