Clark Hunt Admits Being Pressured to Leave Arrowhead After Chiefs Offered $1.8B Proposal

The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with more than just football issues this season. After many mediocre showings on the field, injuries, and a quarterback crisis, they face yet another major shift. The franchise is gearing up to leave its longtime home at Arrowhead Stadium. But owner Clark Hunt has revealed that the move from Missouri to Kansas City wasn’t their original plan. There’s a reason that triggered their move.

“Well, we knew that we had to do something in terms of either renovating Arrowhead or building a new stadium because our lease is up in five years,” he said via 96.5 The Fan’s post on X. “So we just had hit that sort of natural timeline. And really the lead time you need to design and build a stadium is five years. So we were really up against the wall in terms of needing to make a decision.”

While speaking with radio host Bob Fescoe, Clark Hunt revealed why they decided to relocate and build a new stadium. With the clock ticking on their lease, delaying the choice wasn’t possible. Further, the pressure only shot up when the billionaire toured other NFL stadium projects. Hunt earlier checked out the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium and then later visited the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming facility, which will feature a dome.

“And as you alluded to, there are plans in Denver and in Chicago and in Washington to build new stadiums,” he added. “And I think all those are going to be domes as well.”

So, the Chiefs obviously wouldn’t risk falling behind the rest of the league. Meanwhile, their move comes after Kansas City lawmakers offered to support the development of the team’s new home. Early reports suggested Kansas would cover about 70 percent of the cost by issuing STAR bonds. However, Clark Hunt has clarified the final structure.

“So it’s a public private partnership, like most stadium deals are,” he explained. “And the state of Kansas will be paying for 60%. And our family will be paying for 40%.”

It means the Chiefs stand to receive nearly $1.8 billion for the stadium, making the move both strategic and unavoidable.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.