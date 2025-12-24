Clark Hunt & Chiefs Receive Massive $1.8 Billion Update From Kansas as Patrick Mahomes’ Team Ditches Missouri

While the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynasty has been built at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, the next chapter of their legacy is set to be written across state lines as proposed by CEO Clark Hunt. With the ongoing conversations for a dome-shaped stadium, the state of Kansas came forward with a $3 billion financial package for constructing a new stadium. The franchise’s move away from Missouri to Kansas is now witnessing another financial news, one that comes with a sigh of relief.

“The $3 billion project, which includes a new domed stadium in Wyandotte County and a separate practice facility and headquarters in Johnson County, would be backed by roughly $1.8 billion in public funding, or about 60% of the total cost,” posted thekcscene on Instagram. “That money would come through Kansas’ STAR bonds and a sports-betting revenue fund created specifically to attract professional teams.”

The estimated total cost of the stadium is approximately $3 billion, with the state funding 60% of it. Besides the new stadium in Wyandotte County, they will also set up a separate practice facility and headquarters in Johnson County.

While economists are skeptical about whether the project will reach its expectations, Governor Laura Kelly believes otherwise.

“This agreement to bring the Chiefs to Kansas takes our state to the next level,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “This is a game-changer for Kansas, and it’s a signal to America and the world that our state’s future is very bright.”

According to her, the project will generate thousands of jobs and bring in almost $1 billion in revenue, creating an economic boom for the state.

Kansas’ STAR Bonds, consisting of sales tax and revenue bonds, will be used to fund the project. While it primarily attracts professional teams, it operates by eliminating debt and repaying it through the state.

The Star Bonds cover 50% of the dome-shaped project, but Kansas lawmakers made a special exception and increased it to 60%.

Amidst the latest announcements, Clark Hunt also released a statement while praising the project.

Hunt believes the project will be a step towards a legacy of innovation

“This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt,” said the Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt. “The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world.”

He further added, “This will give Chiefs Kingdom a state-of-the-art facility for multiple generations, a building that can last for at least 50 or 60 years. We believe it’s the best thing for the region. It will give Kansas City the opportunity to bid on events that we can’t host right now, like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, and the NCAA Final Fours.”

The Chiefs have been playing at Arrowhead since the 1960s, and their current lease at Arrowhead expires in January 2031. So, the move will be officially in the works around that time.

The Chiefs have a preference to build the stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway, though the exact location in Wyandotte County remains undecided.

Hopefully, a better future awaits the team away from Missouri. However, before that happens, they will need to borrow some of that “better future” for their upcoming season. After a horrible season compared to their standards, Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs will hope to return stronger in 2026.

The star QB will be 36 when the dome-shaped stadium is completed. While it is still a far-fetched dream, many will wish to see him throwing touchdowns at the team’s newly bulit dome-shaped home.