Clark Hunt Is in Taylor Swift’s Debt as Chiefs Owner Gets $2.23 Billion Update

Despite calling her a “woke singer” and declaring “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social, the POTUS Donald Trump still offered well-wishes after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. That’s the effect even the league has seen. Tay Tay’s ability to turn haters, who openly called for ‘no more TS BS on the gridiron,’ into those respecting her global pull.

The “Taylor effect” has proven measurable. According to NFL executive Marissa Solis, back in February 2025, women already made up a growing share of the football audience. But Solis said that Swift “added gasoline to an ongoing fire.” Nearly half of all NFL viewers are now women. That’s a credit to Swift bringing fresh energy through her appearances and influence. And talking about the appearances, she has brought good luck to the Chiefs’ Kingdom as well, with the 19-4 overall record in the games she has attended.

So, it was about time, owner Clark Hunt admits the franchise’s demographics flipped the moment Swift appeared at Arrowhead. “From the day she walked into our stadium, it opened up a new fan base for us,” Hunt said. The results? A fan base that shifted from an even 50-50 male-female split to 57% female, a surge in Travis Kelce’s jersey sales, and nearly $1 billion worth of added publicity for the league. As Hunt summed it up: “We’re delighted that so much of our fan base is now female… I think the Chiefs, we may be over 50 percent, which is very unique in the league.”

From fashion partnerships to fantasy football to grassroots outreach, the league has seized on this surge. As Solis put it: “Our currency is relevance, and we have to be relevant to all sorts of audiences… we love Taylor. She’s a huge icon among that audience. She just came at the right time.”

Brands have noticed too. Swifties have turned up in merchandise numbers, ticket sales, and even Super Bowl ad revenues. “If you build it right, she will give you money,” says Christine Guilfoyle of SeeHer, pointing to Swift’s ability to mobilize female spending power. The “sheconomy” has reshaped how marketers talk to women, and Swift’s crossover with the NFL has been one of the clearest demonstrations yet.

The merchandising explosion proved Swift’s financial impact. Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spiked 400% overnight after Swift’s first appearance, according to Fanatics. Hunt capitalized on this windfall, implementing targeted marketing strategies to retain these new female fans. International expansion became easier when Swift’s global influence opened doors worldwide. Hunt understood he’d struck gold. Not through careful planning, but through one pop superstar’s love story that transformed his franchise forever.

Clark Hunt gets a boost, but will it be enough to stop Taylor Swift if she’s interested?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made headlines when he told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it,” in response to speculation about Taylor Swift buying into the Kansas City Chiefs. The idea is hardly far-fetched. Celebrities from Ryan Reynolds to Michael B. Jordan have bought stakes in pro teams, and Swift’s $1.6 billion net worth puts her among the few entertainers who could actually make such a splash in the NFL. Even Goodell admitted that her relationship with Travis Kelce has already connected “more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL to our game.” A business coup for the league without a single marketing dollar spent.

But Clark Hunt might be taking a sigh (a very small one) of relief to know that the Chiefs saw a bump. In 2019, his team was worth $2.3 billion. By August 2023, that number rose to $4.3B. And now, after 2 years of Tay-Tay and Trav together, Sportico recently pegged the Chiefs at $6.53 billion. But in hindsight, that still places them at 16 on the list, below franchises like the Texans and Falcons. Location, real estate holdings, and ancillary businesses often boost teams higher on the list. But it’s still a striking reminder that even greatness doesn’t automatically equal market supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And so, circling back to Goodell’s comments, that gap opens the door for speculation about whether Swift’s cultural pull could push Kansas City higher. After all, Swift’s impact on consumer behavior is undeniable. Her Eras Tour became the first concert run to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Her engagement with Kelce has sent ripples through the stock market. From Signet Jewelers to Ralph Lauren… And now her fiancé is seeing his own brand, Tru Kolors, spark a surge in American Eagle’s shares. As Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans put it, the Swift-Kelce connection is now a “catalyst” that brands are openly banking on.

If Swift alone can drive spikes in retail and hospitality, the idea of her doing the same for the Chiefs’ franchise value isn’t hard to picture. Clark Hunt already admits Swift’s presence has shifted the Chiefs’ demographics to majority-female, a rarity in the NFL. That’s a powerful boost. But would it be enough if Swift herself decided to put down billions and plant a permanent stake in the Chiefs? Hunt has long been one of the steadiest hands in football ownership, but even he might have to concede the question that now lingers: Clark Hunt gets a boost, but will it be enough to stop Taylor Swift if she’s interested?