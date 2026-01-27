Clark Hunt Makes Feelings Clear on Travis Kelce’s Return Amid Chiefs TE’s Retirement Rumors

The rumors of Travis Kelce’s retirement have been flying since the beginning of the 2025 season. Following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ first losing season in a decade, those speculations have reached new heights. After several NFL analysts and players spoke on the matter, the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, has now given his verdict on Kelce‘s retirement stance.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play,” said Clark Hunt on the Good Morning Football podcast, via Jeremy Bergman on X.

This is a developing story…